With school on the horizon for most of the region, Leesville Road Baptists Church opened its doors Saturday to parents in need of clothing and school supplies for their children.
Known as a “clothing swap,” the Evington church spent much of the day distributing hundreds of donated clothes to local residents in need.
The swap was held to coincide with Virginia’s tax-free weekend, an annual three-day period when state and local sales taxes on school supplies and clothing are waived. The hope, organizers said, is that parents searching for new items will stop at the clothing swap before spending money in the stores.
“This time of year, a lot of parents are going school shopping for their kids but a lot of folks don't have that opportunity,” said Kevin Brooks, Leesville Road’s pastor. “So to have something like this, where people can bring their children's clothes that they've outgrown and swap them for the right size, is just a blessing.”
Hundreds of clothing items, from shorts and t-shirts to shoes and winter jackets were included in the swap. Guests also had the option of receiving various school supplies. Organizers asked visitors to consider offering a donation in exchange for items but it was not a requirement.
The event marked the second year in a row Leesville Road has held a clothing swap. The idea originated with church member Teresa Doss, who was inspired by a similar program held at a church in Altavista. About 200 people participated last year, which convinced the church to make it an annual event, she said.
The event once again proved popular. Sarena Wellman, one of the organizers behind the swap, said the church saw similar level of attendance Saturday.
Much of the clothing available last year and this weekend was donated from old lost-and-found collections at local Campbell County schools. Wellman said the items were delivered in about 30 large plastic bags.
“The principals were happy to give us the clothes because they know they're going right back to their community,” she said.
After washing and sorting the clothing by size and gender, church members built makeshift clothing racks out of ladders and wooden planks. With the help of a team of volunteers, the new racks were erected in the church’s old sanctuary which is now used as a game room.
Wellman said the congregation’s dedication to helping their neighbors reflects their giving nature.
“We’re a small church but we have a big heart,” she said.
The donations will go a long way for Lynchburg resident Samantha Blair, a single-mother who said she recently began taking care of her niece and nephew.
With school starting soon, she needed a little help to prepare and was relieved to learn that a local church was offering assistance. On Saturday morning, she picked out a sky blue Under Armour sweatshirt for her seven-year-old niece Yani to wear this fall.
“This is a very big help,” she said, placing the sweatshirt on her arm. “I’m grateful.”
Leesville Road will hold a second clothing swap on Saturday, August 10th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.