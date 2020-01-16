A Thursday-morning conference marked a new chapter for Central Virginia Addiction & Recovery Resources (CVARR), a growing coalition of citizens and professionals in the Lynchburg area focused on addiction prevention and recovery.
CVARR was awarded a grant through the federal Drug-Free Communities Support Program late last year. That grant can bring up to $1.2 million to the coalition over 10 years to help fight youth substance abuse.
Though leaders speaking Thursday characterized 2019 as a developmental year that solidified the coalition’s structure, they also counted some successes in the community.
James Stewart, a CVARR member and founder of a recovery-focused local nonprofit, presented some of those accomplishments: forming a service provider resource directory, providing post-surgical patients with a drug disposal bag and helping to set up Virginia’s first Medication-Assisted Recovery Anonymous meeting group, among others.
Coalition Coordinator Gabriella Delbo said CVARR has expanded access to resources, manpower and support to lend to groups in the region.
“We’re fresh and we’ve got a lot of energy and this next year is going to be monumental for any work that has to do with prevention or recovery,” she said.
Thursday’s key speakers were Keith Cartwright, a behavioral health wellness consultant for the state Department of Behavioral Health and Human Services; and Nancy Hans, executive director for the Prevention Council of Roanoke County.
Cartwright spoke to the importance of reaching children neurologically and developmentally in their younger years, while Hans applauded CVARR’s start as the only DFC grantee in Virginia this year — painting a larger picture of Virginia’s network of addiction recovery support.
Looking to the future, leadership team chair Melissa Rolfes said CVARR will be looking to recruit other organizations and agencies to break down barriers between them and engage more people. She also said the coalition will expand its focus to include caregivers, senior citizens, members of the LGBTQ community, people who are pregnant or postpartum and those who are incarcerated or recently released from incarceration.
Now that the coalition has organized its work groups, Delbo said each one is working on strategies for battling addiction in the region into the next decade.
“We’re looking at some really groundbreaking, innovative stuff and it’s going to be really exciting,” she said.
