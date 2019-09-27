Though it’s called an "Eternal Flame," the monument at Fort Hill Memorial Park had been dark for years — until this month.
The restoration of the flame is part of the cemetery’s response to a local group — Families That Care in Central Virginia — that pushed for change this spring after the cemetery fell into disrepair.
Families That Care in Central Virginia often communicates through its Facebook group, which now has more than 700 members. Photos of the flame were first shared on Sept. 13.
“It was a shocker that it happened,” group organizer CeCe Thomas said of the restoration. The flame sits at the entrance of the cemetery on Fort Avenue.
Pennsylvania-based StoneMor Partners L.P. owns more than 300 cemeteries around the U.S., including Fort Hill Memorial Park and three other cemeteries in the Lynchburg area: Virginia Memorial Park in Bedford County, Altavista Memorial Park and Briarwood Memorial Gardens in Amherst. StoneMor purchased Fort Hill Memorial Park through a subsidiary in 1997.
Harvey Bollinger, StoneMor regional vice president of operations, said the company has held multiple trainings with cemetery general managers in the Lynchburg area to remedy complaints.
“It’s our responsibility to maintain [the cemeteries],” Bollinger said. “We have a set of maintenance standards we try to uphold and unfortunately, in Lynchburg, we fell below those standards.”
Melissa Cash, who started the group alongside Thomas, said they met with StoneMor in the spring and brought a list of specific items they wanted changed at the cemetery.
“It was several weeks after that that I started seeing some improvements,” Cash said.
Bollinger said improvements have been going on all summer at the cemeteries, such as landscaping, replacing the roofs on mausoleums at Fort Hill Memorial Park and Virginia Memorial Park, and repairing a crumbling wall.
Though Cash said she is excited about the changes, she will remain vigilant.
“I do believe that if family members don’t stay on top of it, it absolutely will fall back into disrepair,” she said.
