Collegiate competitive esports has become wildly popular over the past five years, and students at Randolph College and Liberty University are looking to get in on the action.
Randolph and Liberty are starting competitive esports programs next fall and each one is hiring a coach to recruit students passionate about playing video games such as Fortnite, League of Legends and Rocket League.
Esports — also known as competitive gaming — operates like traditional athletic programs, with teams competing against other teams, moving up through tournaments and working toward a national championship.
Wes Fugate, dean of students at Randolph College, said current and prospective students expressed the desire for esports teams, and last spring, the college conducted a survey of the student body to gauge their interest.
“Nineteen percent of the student body at that point indicated an interest,” Fugate said, so the college decided to start a program.
Randolph will hire a coach in the spring to start forming the program, which will officially start fall semester 2020.
“This will be a competitive team at the varsity level,” Fugate said. “Just like there are different teams under athletics, there will be different teams under esports.”
Though details on the program at Liberty have not been announced, Liberty spokesperson Scott Lamb said forming a collegiate competitive team is a goal for fall 2020.
“We know that [esports is] a very popular thing,” Lamb said. “We’ve got some plans in motion to work toward that.”
There are currently seven esports teams in Virginia who compete with the National Association of Collegiate eSports (NACE) — not including Randolph or Liberty.
The University of Lynchburg has a club esports team. Central Virginia Community College does not have an official team, but students have expressed a desire to create one.
NACE works to organize competitions for 183 official collegiate teams across the U.S., said Michael Brooks, executive director with NACE. Just three years ago, six collegiate programs were registered with NACE.
Brooks said on average, each esports program consists of 45 students.
Fugate said esports participation can promote student development, and team members learn commitment, how to work on a team of diverse individuals, and other lessons learned on traditional sports teams.
Brooks added esports gives students an opportunity to learn video and audio engineering and a greater understanding of digital platforms — skills employers often look for when hiring, he said.
Fugate said Randolph wants the team to be competitive and will allocate the necessary funding for equipment and other needs.
“Students are really engaged in this,” he said.
