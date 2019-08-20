The Equity Task Force for Lynchburg City Schools made a push Tuesday to change a policy that’s caused years of pushback from community members.
Appointed members of the task force presented to the Lynchburg City School Board why they consider the division’s blanket ban on allowing people with a felony record to volunteer at city schools to be an equity issue and outlined ways that could be remedied. Dozens of residents who have attended task force meetings sat behind the members and voiced support.
The task force is directed to advise the board on how best to address issues like diversity, suspension and achievement gaps at city schools. This is the first recommendation they’ve made to the board this year.
School board member Robert Brennan recalled the policy being a rubbing point since 2015 or earlier, with critics saying it prevented parents with criminal convictions far behind them from participating in their children’s academic lives.
Reason Chandler, an appointed member of the Equity Task Force who presented Tuesday, said 34 people were denied the ability to volunteer last year because of their record, and fellow member Jennifer Woofter pointed out that number doesn’t account for any who might not have tried to volunteer because of the policy.
A majority of those 34 people were African American, Chandler said, and a majority were men.
“A family that’s healing, a family that’s restoring a relationship; they need this component, they need this part of their life as well because they are healing,” he told the board.
He and Woofter gave examples of different Virginia school districts that don’t ask about past criminal convictions at all on volunteer applications, as well as districts that review potential volunteers’ criminal history on a case-by-case basis. The presentation offered two options for loosening the ban: removing any consideration of criminal history or review of those with a violent felony record, while those with a nonviolent felony record would be automatically allowed to volunteer.
Woofter said current LCS policy allows for limitation of volunteer duties based on someone’s record: someone with a DUI conviction could be excluded from driving volunteer work or someone convicted of check fraud could be excluded from a financial role.
Certain convictions, such as rape and other sexually violent offenses, prevent a person from entering school grounds or being around school activities by Virginia law.
Brennan said he asked other school districts with looser volunteer policies in the region about how it impacts their liability insurance — a concern that stunted momentum to change LCS’s volunteer policy two years ago.
“...They did not feel that that was a major issue from their point of view, including Albemarle and Charlottesville, who have no restrictions,” he said.
Board members largely voiced support for revising the policy, with Brennan and freshman board member Gary Harvey pointing out “the devil is in the details.”
Superintendent Crystal Edwards said LCS’s policy work group committee, made up of two board members and administrative staff, will spend the next few months working on the finer points of any potential changes in policy language. She said she hopes the matter will come back before the full board by the end of 2019.
