From the outside, Grand Slam Martial Arts is unassuming — a low brick building pinched in the intersection of U.S. 501 and Virginia 24 on the way out of Rustburg. Judging by the exterior alone, you wouldn't expect the small town martial arts studio to have racked up 50 world titles, or have been ranked the number one sport karate school by the National Blackbelt League in 2017.
But if "Karate Kid" taught me anything, it's that appearances can be deceiving.
Pushing through the front door in late July, the first thing I noticed is that space is tight. It's a 2,400 square-foot studio housing karate classes for about 100 students in any given week. Across the counter to my right, a mirror-lined dojo held about a dozen kids, wearing the traditional white cloth uniforms and loosely knotted belts, yelling as they deliver strikes and kicks.
Colorful mats jigsawed across the floor, instructors guiding students through warm-ups with encouraging shouts, dispersing high-fives and constructive praise in equal measure.
At the back of the building, Sensei Jeff Doss was leading a private lesson for Blake Davis, a 7-year-old whose legs and feet were encased in tie-dye casts. Despite the injury, Blake seemed unbothered, running through stretches, kicks and punches without missing a beat.
Blake has been taking karate for almost a year, and when he got surgery to lengthen his tendons, the one-month recovery in casts didn't slow him down. His father arranged for him to take private lessons so he wouldn't fall behind, and Doss — owner and chief instructor at Grand Slam Martial Arts — was quick to adapt, even incorporating the casts into the lessons.
Doss and Blake fell into the rhythm that would become familiar to me in the few hours I spent at Grand Slam.
Doss was beside Blake the entire lesson, often demonstrating the exercises or moving through the forms alongside him. Doss delivered constant encouragement, and his corrections produced improvements that bled into the next forms.
In between one of the drills, Doss knelt down until he and Blake were eye-to-eye. Doss explained to Blake that today's focus was "pushing through."
"Always have something to keep you going," Doss said. Stay focused. Keep your guards up. Breathe.
From the sidelines, it looked easy enough. I've got about a foot and 15 years on this kid, surely I can replicate his moves. As soon as I'm coaxed onto the mats, forced to face my reflection in the wall-length mirror, I'm not so sure.
Doss showed me how to hold a proper fist — with the thumb tucked in front of the fingers — and coached me to hit with the top two knuckles. He slipped the martial arts pads onto his hands and held them up in front of me. I could practically hear "Eye of the Tiger" kicking on in the background.
My first punch was feeble, but once Doss walked me through the fundamental punches — the jab and reverse punch — it was easier to fall into a rhythm. He also showed me the front kick, explaining that it's easy to throw, and you can throw it in any stance.
When he demonstrated, his leg snapping up from his hip, there was so much concentrated force I actually took a step back.
Surprisingly, the unconscious elements were the hardest.
Doss had to remind me to keep my back straight, and not instinctively hunch my shoulders and hold all my energy in my chest. I also had to be reminded to breathe and to keep my guard up, holding my fists beside my face to protect my jaw and chin.
Karate Kid I am not.
Through these fundamentals, Doss told me, you learn a lot of things: coordination, balance, focus — and that you are your own worst enemy.
"You've got to realize that you're overcoming yourself, not just the technique," Doss said.
Doss has been doing karate for 31 years, since he was 4 years old. Born and raised in Rustburg, he opened Grand Slam in 2008 after graduating from Radford University.
"My heart is here to really grow this town and the community, and just help them understand just because everyone else in your family always did [something else] you don’t have to do the same thing. There are no limits," Doss said.
With 23 world titles, he has competed nationally and internationally since he was 10 years old. He is a fourth degree black belt in Shotokan Karate and in American Freestyle Karate — a more traditional style versus a more eclectic mix of systems — but Doss reminded me that martial arts is more than just kicks and punches.
“It made me feel comfortable being weird," Doss said. "Successful people are the ones who stand out, and it's okay to do that. Karate is all about that.”
In the past 10 years, Grand Slam has outgrown its brick walls. It offers an after-school karate program, dance classes and karate classes for all ages — from 3 years old to fully grown.
In the coming weeks, Grand Slam is expanding into the 5,200-square-foot building that used to house Rustburg Hardware Store less than a mile down the road. With even more space, Doss plans to grow the programs to include even more kids.
"That way we can affect more lives," Doss said. "It's what I'm called to do."
Mary Bailey's son Aaron, a Virginia Tech freshman, has been taking lessons from Doss since he was 6 years old. She called Grand Slam one of the best kept secrets in the world.
"Jeff has always worked with me where I am. That’s his thing," said Mary Bailey, who also takes classes at Grand Slam. "This studio, it doesn’t matter who you are or your level, he takes you where you are. It’s a way of life. It’s about you doing better and becoming your best you.”
Back inside the studio, I skirted a cluster of kids sitting outside the dojo.
After one lesson, I certainly wasn't ready to devote my career path to karate. And the painful truth was that the beginner's class of 6- to 12-year-olds stood a very good chance at beating me in a fight, my brief training aside. But I walked away with Doss's advice playing through my head on a loop: Stay focused. Keep your guards up. Breathe.
At the very least, I felt ready to throw a punch.