A BWX Technologies employee died on the job at the company's Mount Athos Road facility Friday morning, the company reported.
A news release from the nuclear-services company did not disclose the person's name, occupation or the manner in which they died, but stated the person's next of kin have been notified.
The person died at about 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to the release, and both the company's emergency team and the Campbell County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident. BWXT reported no other employees were injured, no radioactive material was released and "there is no risk to the public or the environment."
The release states that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified of the death.
