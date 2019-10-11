The Elon Ruritan Club is making steady progress in its new facility a year after its previous home was razed due to damage from the April 2018 tornado.
The building constructed in the 1950s was among the structures in the Elon community devastated by the storm that ripped through that section of Virginia 130. The club overlooks the Nottaway Drive neighborhood that was heavily hit by the tornado.
Elon Ruritan Club President Barry Tucker said the exterior of the new club facility is mostly done. The commemorative bricks and stones in honor of donors still need to be put in and remaining work includes electrical, insulation, putting in drywall, flooring and painting.
Meanwhile, the club meets monthly at Elon Presbyterian Church nearby. Tucker said it is hopeful the new building will open in early 2020. He thanked Wall Construction of Madison Heights for doing the work at no profit, he said, and added subcontractors have donated time and efforts to the project.
The community building effort is similar to when the American Legion established the previous facility more than a half century ago, he said.
“We’re getting there slowly but surely,” Tucker said. “We’re looking forward to getting back in there.”
- Justin Faulconer
