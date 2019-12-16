U.S. Senator Tim Kaine still recalls the first time he met Elliot Schewel.
Kaine had just announced his run for Richmond City Council when he met Schewel, then a Virginia senator, at a dinner party in 1994.
About two days later Kaine received a note from the senator that included a campaign contribution — Kaine’s first campaign contribution, as it so happened.
“His note said, ‘... I don't live in Richmond, but when a young person decides to get into this kind of public service, I want to be as encouraging as I can be because my public service has meant so much to me,'" Kaine said Monday afternoon.
“... Elliot’s basic kindness to a young person and his decency just came through so much in that interaction, I’ll never forget it.”
Kindness and generosity were two words often used when friends and colleagues described Schewel, who died Sunday at the age of 95.
The late senator’s compassion was not limited to those who knew him personally, they said. It extended to the entire state of Virginia, and especially the residents in his hometown of Lynchburg.
“He had a tremendous love of Lynchburg,” his son, Steve Schewel, said. “He loved the city. He was born in Lynchburg and, other than in college and during the war, he lived in Lynchburg his whole life. The city was in his bones.”
A graduate of E.C. Glass High School, Schewel followed in his father Abe’s footsteps, first by working in the family’s furniture business and then by running for Lynchburg City Council in 1966.
According to a News & Advance article from 1975, Schewel — who graduated from Washington & Lee after serving in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II — was responsible for establishing the Lynchburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority.
“It wasn’t that he was driven by one issue; it wasn’t that at all,” said Steve Schewel, who carried on his father’s political legacy and currently serves as the mayor of Durham, North Carolina. ”It was just a very strong sense of responsibility and a strong sense of justice that drove him.”
Schewel followed up his single term on city council by serving the 23rd District for 20 years in the Virginia State Senate. He never lost an election, according to a 1999 article in The News & Advance.
“No Democrat running for any office statewide would ever do anything in Lynchburg without calling Elliot, and many of us called Elliot just for general advice,” said Kaine, who noted he sought Schewel’s advice when he was governor.
During his time in the Senate, Schewel worked on various committees, including the Education & Health Committee and the Senate Finance Committee. He also helped create the Virginia Economic Development Corporation and introduced the state’s Employee Grievance Procedure.
Despite his position as a staunch Democrat, Schewel was known for his willingness to reach across the aisle, both on city council and in the senate.
“I don’t care if you’re Republican, Democrat, Independent or whatever, people had the most respect for Elliot Schewel,” said Lynchburg Vice Mayor MaryJane Dolan, who was a longtime friend of Schewel and his wife. “... He listened to other people. He [was] a humble man who listened to all sides.”
Schewel’s service went far beyond his day job.
Throughout the years, the former president of Schewel Furniture served on the boards of numerous organizations, including the Centra Health Foundation, Lynchburg Covenant Fellowship, United Way of Central Virginia and the Greater Lynchburg Community Trust.
Schewel and his wife Rosel helped found the Friends of the Lynchburg Public Library and donated extensively to the campaign to restore the historic Academy of Music Theatre.
“They were such a powerful couple in terms of philanthropy and giving of themselves and their resources,” said Dolan, who was board chair of the Greater Lynchburg Foundation when it presented Elliot and Rosel Schewel with the Quillian Award.
The award, which recognizes “a lifetime of achievement, commitment, and dedication toward the betterment of our Central Virginia communities,” was one of several they received for their philanthropy.
“I don’t think there’s much in Lynchburg that they haven’t had their hand in,” Dolan said.
Like his wife, Schewel also was involved in education initiatives, serving as a trustee for Randolph-Macon Woman’s College and the Board of Overseers for the University of Lynchburg, where Rosel was chair of the college’s Board of Trustees.
Their 40-plus years of philanthropic contributions to the college were honored in 2012 when the University of Lynchburg renamed its Centennial Hall after Schewel and his wife.
“The question was whose name would go first, and each one wanted the other’s name to go on it first,” University of Lynchburg President Kenneth Garren said of the couple, who were married for 68 years. “I always told people that Rosel had won the arm wrestling contest.”
Schewel often downplayed his own contributions to both his hometown and his home state.
But those who knew him believe his legacy will continue to remain steadfast.
“In a time where it feels so partisan and divided in the electorate and in our legislative bodies ... we need more of the Elliot Schewel spirit of being proudly who you are but nevertheless respecting the views of others,” Kaine said.
Added Dolan: “It’s a huge loss when people like that move out of everyday lives. We hope that — and I know that — they’ve left something that the rest of us can hold on to and emulate in some way.”
