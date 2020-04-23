After years of planning, the Commonwealth Transportation Board in Salem approved a project to realign a stretch of S-curves on U.S. 460 East in Bedford County, VDOT announced this week.
In 2017, Bedford County submitted a project request to CTB to realign a 1.4 mile stretch of U.S. 460 East containing S-curves in hopes of making the stretch of road safer for traffic.
Located approximately eight miles west of Bedford and 2.3 miles east of Montvale, the S-curves have been a site for several isolated, but severe, vehicle accidents. One notable incident happened in May 2012, when a tanker truck overturned, killing the driver and causing a fuel spill that partially shut down a section of U.S. 460 for several months as crews cleaned up soil contamination.
Limited sight distance around the curves is a major contributing factor to the crashes. Through a course of public hearings toward the beginning stages of the project, many local residents voiced their support for the project over shared concerns for safety.
The total cost of the project is $18.8 million, allocated from a combination of state and federal funds.
Construction is expected to begin in spring 2020 and be completed in summer 2022.
The speed limit through the construction zone will be reduced to 45 miles per hour throughout the length of the project, said Jason Bond, communications manager for Salem VDOT.
According to the design plan, the S-curves will be eliminated. Five crossovers in the construction area will also be modified to enhance safety, Bond added. The modifications will close one existing crossover and add one new crossover. Modifications will also include restrictions for some left-turn movements to and from U.S. 460, and add enhancements to facilitate U-turns, according to VDOT.
Periodic lane closures will occur at various points throughout the process, resulting in one-lane passages or route redirection, according to VDOT.
VDOT projects that up to 18,000 vehicles will travel this section of U.S. 460 every day by the year 2041, highlighting the importance of making this stretch of road safer.
