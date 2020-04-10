Lynchburg Parks and Recreation has established an Elder Reassurance Support Line for Lynchburg seniors to find answers about resources during the COVID-19 crisis.

The support line can answer questions concerning food, medications, household products, pet supplies, or other needs, according to a news release from the department.

The Elder Reassurance Support Line — (434) 455-4115 — will operate from 8 a.m to 8 p.m. daily.

If questions arise about open trails, food needs, or directions on where to go for COVID-19 testing, please call the Elder Reassurance Support Line at (434) 455-4115.

