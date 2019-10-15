With November elections fast approaching, Campbell County contenders for the four board of supervisors seats up for reelection are working to make their voices heard. In the Altavista, Concord and Spring Hill Districts, candidates running in contested elections weigh-in on their priorities for the next four years.
Incumbent Campbell County supervisor Dale Moore is running for reelection to the Altavista seat after ten months on the board. Moore is the founder of Moore’s Electrical Company, which is headquartered in Altavista. Challenger John Tucker, Altavista Fire Chief, is running against Moore for the second time, after a narrow loss in the November special election.
Moore stressed that his business acumen — building Moore's Electrical from the ground up, now employing 600 — gives him the skills he needs to work in the high stress, decision making environment of the board. Tucker also said his background — both as a financial adviser and in public safety — lines him up perfectly with key issues facing the county.
Moore said one of the biggest challenges facing the county is the rapidly aging public safety radio system. The board is currently working toward solutions to address failing parts, coverage issues and radio interference. Continuing to address those issues, and funding a new, improved system for the county, is one of Moore's central priorities.
"The decisions we make today have to be right," Moore said. "Some people wish we would make the decisions and move on, but it takes time and thinking it through."
Tucker also listed public safety as a priority in his campaign. His three tier approach to countywide issues also emphasized Campbell County schools and economic development.
Through economic development, Tucker hopes to bring jobs to the county, in turn bringing in families which will aid funding for the aging infrastructure of the public schools.
"What I'm really looking for is accountability," Tucker said. "We have to ask the tough questions of what we are doing on a daily basis for economic development. We have to hold our leaders accountable."
In the Concord District, incumbent Eddie Gunter is seeking an eighth term on the board this November. The current chairman of the board, Gunter has served for 28 years as a supervisor, and had 12 years prior experience on the school board.
Challenger Matt Cline is a retired paratrooper with the U.S. Army, and said he has always had a desire to serve the county on the board of supervisors. He said his background in leadership roles within the manufacturing sector gives him a "common sense" approach to governing, and an ability to operate within the bounds of a budget and current revenue streams.
Gunter listed upgrades to the public safety radio system, providing broadband and cellphone service to unserved areas of the county and addressing school capital improvements alongside the school board as his priorities for the next term.
Gunter said he and the board plan to implement these efforts through the $7.5 million line of credit the county is currently pursuing — money that will be used to fund the radio improvement project and broadband expansion.
Looking ahead at the next four years, Gunter said he wants to explore creating ways to increase economic development, provide better salaries for teachers, deputies and public safety personnel and improve county park facilities.
“I’m going to try to do all of this while keeping taxes as low as possible, and move the county forward," Gunter said.
Cline also listed broadband as a priority. He said that providing more expansive service would not only help existing residents in underserved areas, but would be critical for business growth across the county.
If elected, Cline said he will work with regional providers who have knowledge of emerging technologies and a "vested interest" in providing broadband services so they can share the financial burden with the county.
Deputy and teacher retention are also among his biggest priorities, said Cline.
"The current leadership on the board does not take a holistic approach where every factor of employee satisfaction is measured, evaluated and reacted to," Cline said. "Although pay is a very important part of that equation there are several other factors that come into play," — factors like positive workplace culture, upward mobility within the organization and workplace flexibility.
Cline and Gunter also hope to address issues in the schools — like the aging infrastructure and necessary capital improvements. Both hope to divert additional revenue from the meals tax toward school capital improvements.
The Spring Hill District has three candidates vying for the open seat.
The three contenders are Campbell County Circuit Court Deputy Clerk Preteasta Barskdale, Michael Charles “Charlie” Millner Jr., a crew chief for a water cleanup firm in Lynchburg, and Kenny Brown, owner of Brown Machine Works in Rustburg.
Barksdale stressed teacher retention, broadband availability and public safety staffing in her campaign for the Spring Hill seat.
"[They are] vital to our society and making our county strong," Barksdale said. "I feel if we are weak in these areas, we cannot build a strong foundation for our children."
In order to address broadband, Barksdale said the board must look closer at putting a policy requiring developers to include broadband in all new subdivisions. She also hopes to open a better dialogue with county schools to "fill the needs of teachers and students."
Millner also referenced greater communication as a priority for his campaign — creating a stronger dialogue between the board and EMS services, the school board and with the public.
In the recent weeks spent going door-to-door, Millner said communication and taxes are the two issues raised by residents in his district. He said he hopes to eliminate the meals tax and utilize the media to better communicate with constituents.
"Most people I talk to don’t know what’s going on," Millner said. "Closed doors meeting need to be on the record and we need to get the public involved in meetings."
Brown's platform stressed education. He hopes to not only encourage young people to go to college, but to encourage students to pursue technical and vocational training.
"We need to keep the quality of life at a high standard in Campbell County," Brown said.
Brown said that deputies and teachers are severely underpaid and money in the budget must be used to offset these low salaries.
"We have to work together on the board to fix our education and to fix our sheriff’s department," Brown said.
Brown said education and public safety are his top priorities and he believes constituents feel the same.
