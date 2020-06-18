A Queen Anne for his Anne.
That is how Shaun Spencer Hester describes the home her grandfather, Edward Spencer, handcrafted for his young bride, Harlem Renaissance poet Anne Spencer.
The home at 1313 Pierce Street is a two-story modified Queen Anne boasting red shingles and a concrete, checkerboard-patterned porch that wraps the house. Its two-bay facade is split equally with one side projecting out toward the street and the other pulling back.
This modest yet eclectic house on Pierce Street earned its place in history for the life it contained within its brightly colored, art-covered walls.
The house now is known as the Anne Spencer House and Garden Museum, of which Hester is the executive director. It serves as a tribute to the poet and the Spencer family’s place in the city’s civil rights history. The Lynchburg Chapter of the NAACP was formed right in the parlor and reproductions of the documents still are splayed across the table.
Long before this home became a historic landmark, it was the dream of a young newlywed couple who needed a comfortable place to raise their children.
“It’s still alive for me,” Hester said. “Even though they are not here, it just feels still alive. I can really feel energy, not ghostly or anything creepy like that. It’s something here that you can still — even in the garden — that you can still come here and be inspired or to cry or laugh. You can connect to that energy created here.”
Anne met Edward while the two attended the Virginia Theological Seminary and College. The couple married in 1901, and their family grew to include three children, 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Anne was a poet, civil rights activist, teacher, librarian, wife, mother, and gardener. More than 30 of her poems were published during her lifetime, making her an important figure in the black literary and cultural movement of the Harlem Renaissance. She was the second African American poet to be included in the Norton Anthology of Modern Poetry.
Edward, creative in his own right, worked as a parcel post carrier delivering packages in the Rivermont and Boonsboro areas and, before long, he began collecting scrap material left on the street — bits of trim work, paneling, banisters and even an upholstered door from the blacks-only Harrison Theatre on 5th Street. From this, he crafted a home.
“Edward was a remarkably creative recycler of used materials, incorporating windows, doors, handrails, or other cast-off materials into useful components of his home. A screened porch was eventually enclosed as a cozy den, and the lattice from the porch was re-used to make an entry into the garden,” Jane White wrote for the museum’s website.
Two records exist at City Hall relating to the construction of the house — one dated 1901 and the other 1903. Hester thinks her grandparents started building the home in 1901 and it took them two years to finish. It kept evolving with its inhabitants in ways large — such as the 1919 addition — and small, such as the red Japanese-inspired wallpaper in an upstairs bedroom.
“My grandfather was not an architect or builder by profession or trade,” Hester said. “He was a young African-American man who grew up in the county of Amherst, Virginia, raised by parents who both were enslaved.
“I think about him and the others who built in the neighborhood — none of them were architects. … I think about my grandfather, who built America right here on Pierce Street for his family.”
The foyer features themes from Anne Spencer’s life, including the use of color in its pinks and greens and the large mirror reflecting life outside.
The house features wood trim and crown molding, all appointments that would have been out of reach for the young newly wedded couple. Edward Spencer, though, gathered discarded housing materials along his parcel post route to create the house.
Anne died in 1975, and is buried alongside her husband, who died in 1964, at Forest Hill Cemetery in Lynchburg. Her papers, books and photographs are archived in the Albert and Shirley Small Special Collections Library at the University of Virginia. Within two years of her death, the house opened as a museum.
The neat way objects are displayed in the house now reflects Hester’s interpretation. During her grandmother’s time, books lined the back stairs and papers were piled high around her favorite chair.
“We have a really rare collection that’s pretty much all original and in the same place it was,” Hester said.
As she worked to preserve the space, Hester often thinks about how her grandfather did not have a home construction background.
“It needs to be done and you give it a try,” she said.
The Spencers pushed their children to get college educations, and supported Hester’s father, Chauncey, in his dream of becoming a pilot after he was denied flying lessons in Lynchburg. It was Chauncey Spencer who pushed for the integration of the military, which eventually led to the formation of Tuskegee Airmen during World War II.
“They became people who loved beautiful gardens and nature, but that is not where they started,” Hester said of her grandparents. “They started from very little means and built their home — a safe place for their family and for the people of their community, a safe place for animals and a warm place for visitors to kick their shoes off and rest.”
When Hester began working at the museum in 2008, very little had been done to the interior. Wallpaper had begun to peel from the walls and bits of tape held the scraps in place.
“I took down the wallpaper,” she said, talking about how she took on the work of repairing the plaster herself. “I didn’t read the directions and I poured a lot of plaster into the bucket and I start stirring and stirring, and it’s getting thicker and thicker. By the time it got to the wall, it was just not working. I wasn’t able to smooth it on the wall, so I stepped back and read the directions.”
This time the concoction worked and Hester began replastering the damage of generations. She wanted it to seem as though the walls had been nicked by chairs and patched over the years.
“That is what this house is — an accumulation of life,” she said, “It’s not perfect.”
Hester saved bits of the old wallpaper and drafted a local faux painter to recreate the look with paint at a fraction of the cost of reprinting the pattern.
“It was quite a process,” she said. “I didn’t disturb anything, like the trim work, molding or bookcases. I keep as much original as I can and preserve what I can and restore what needs to be restored.”
In restoring the home, Hester consulted with Travis McDonald, director of architectural restoration at Poplar Forest, who advised her to think like her grandparents.
“If your grandparents were still alive, how would they fix that, repair that, nail that?” she recalled McDonald advising.
The kitchen wallpaper is a reprint created by The Design Group’s Nancy Marion to replicated the old sun-damaged pattern, which coordinated with cupboard door painting of Anne’s poem, “A Lover Muses” by Amaza Lee Meredith.
For the second floor hallway, Hester is working with an artist to try to recreate the wallpaper with images of the guests who frequented the Spencer house.
Hester comes to the house almost daily for two reasons: she finds it to be a place for calm reflection and to check for needed repairs.
“Photos are a nice memory but they don’t give you the feeling of actually being here,” she said.
The maintenance on the more-than-100-year-old house is funded through donations and grants and approved by the museum’s board of directors.
The shingle siding has been replaced and a heat pump has been installed, its conduits masked to look like gutters. The concrete porch no longer has the settlement cracks that made for a tripping hazard and the arbor structure in the garden rebuilt.
“All these things need to be done around here, it’s just how are we going to fund it,” she said. “The biggest projects are completed. They might be completed for my lifetime — maybe. But someone will need to take it on again. It’s an ongoing process.”
The current restoration project is saving the oil on canvas painting on the wall of Anne and Edward’s bedroom. “The Cocktail Party,” by Dolly Allen Mason, has been there since 1944 and has taken damage from years of sun and visitors — even Hester herself, who penciled in the revelers’ teeth as a child.
Anne used to get up in the middle of the night and write her musings on that wall. Edward hung the painting over the scribbles to protect his bride; concerned visitors who passed through their bedroom to the pool table in the attic would worry about Anne’s sanity.
Anne told her granddaughter the painting was about putting on a fake smile and, in a way, the painting itself covers up a piece of Anne by disguising her writing.
Hester has been working to identify the characters in the painting and thus far believes ones to be James Weldon Johnson and another to be W.E.B. Du Bois.
“Grandmother never identified anybody,” she said. “Certainly, they weren’t phony to her. These are her best friends. They had to hide their realness in life.”
Behind the house sits Edankraal — Anne’s studio nestled in the garden. Edankraal’s moniker stems from combining Edward and Anne with the Afrikaans word “kraal,” meaning enclosure.
In the little building with its greenstone floors, family photographs are tacked on walls and covering shelves. Surrounding this respite is Anne’s lavish garden, resurrected by the Hillside Garden Club in the 1980s and continually maintained since. Community WiFi is available in the space as a resource to the neighborhood.
Purple martin bird houses rise above the flowers and shrubs climbing the wooden structures. At the back of the property sits a fountain and bench in the shade of a shrub where Anne and Edward could sit and take in the life they built on Pierce Street.
“... They built this fine foundation and this warm house upon it,” Hester said.
PHOTOS: Eclectic, hand-crafted home bore witness to Civil Rights history
A Queen Anne for his Anne.
That is how Shaun Spencer Hester describes the home her grandfather, Edward Spencer, hand-crafted for his young bride, Harlem Renaissance poet Anne Spencer.
IMG_1464.jpg
IMG_1468.jpg
IMG_1643.jpg
IMG_1478.jpg
IMG_1482.jpg
IMG_1484.jpg
IMG_1485.jpg
IMG_1489.jpg
IMG_1497.jpg
IMG_1504.jpg
IMG_1517.jpg
IMG_1519.jpg
IMG_1521.jpg
IMG_1523.jpg
IMG_1528.jpg
IMG_1530.jpg
IMG_1534.jpg
IMG_1537.jpg
IMG_1539.jpg
IMG_1547.jpg
IMG_1555.jpg
IMG_1574.jpg
IMG_1577.jpg
IMG_1581.jpg
IMG_1583.jpg
IMG_1585.jpg
IMG_1587.jpg
IMG_1589.jpg
IMG_1593.jpg
IMG_1595.jpg
IMG_1605.jpg
IMG_1627.jpg
~~ VERTICAL GALLERY: HIDE TITLES, UP FONT SIZE ~~
Sidener is the special publications editor for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5539.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.