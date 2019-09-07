When Lynchburg students walked through the doors of Dunbar High School nearly a half-century ago in 1970, much of the student body was on edge.
For the first time that fall, the historically all-black high school would serve both black and white students under the same roof — a consequence of a long delayed court ruling ordering integration.
Many anticipated unrest. Armed police officers swarmed the school’s campus, surveying the area for disruptions.
But as the school year began in earnest and as once-unfamiliar students came to know each other in the classroom and on the athletic fields, much of that anxiety subsided.
“The negativity went out the window,” said Frank Mack, a black former student who had a front row seat to integration. “We figured, we’re all here we better make the best of it.”
Now, 45 years after the class of 1974 graduated from E.C. Glass High School following two years at Dunbar, more than 200 alumni have gathered in the city this weekend to celebrate the anniversary.
The three-day reunion, held at the Kirkley Hotel on Candlers Mountain Road, has revived memories of the class’ unique identity as both the “Poets” of Dunbar and the “Hilltoppers” of Glass.
The students entered high school during a time of momentous change. The impacts of the 1954 Brown vs. Board of Education of Topeka Supreme Court decision had not yet reached Lynchburg. When the slow moving engine of integration finally came to a climax as a result of lawsuits filed in the early 1960's, the city’s pair of segregated high schools were transformed into two integrated institutions.
“To achieve the goal of desegregation put the existence of Dunbar High School in jeopardy. The decision which was finally made resulted in the end of Dunbar as a high school in 1970,” Lynchburg City Schools writes online in its history of Dunbar. Dunbar became a junior high school in the summer of 1970, but continued to be referred to by students as a high school.
In 1979 the original building was demolished.
But during the early 1970s, Dunbar served 9th and 10th graders while Glass took in 11th and 12th graders. Organizers for the reunion made a conscious effort to honor both.
“I hope we all go back to the day when we became one,” Barry McLane, a ‘74 graduate and reunion organizer, said Friday as the weekend-long event began.
Outside of integration, there were other adjustments students were forced to make.
In an interview, alumnus Chuck Cater noted the changes that took place also meant that every student from every corner of the city -- no matter their socioeconomic status -- would attend the same central high school together for the first time.
For Carter, a white resident from White Rock Hill, integration was already well underway at his neighborhood school. The bigger shock was attending a school with his more wealthy neighbors.
“Am I gonna get along with rich kids or we gonna end up looking down our noses at each other and not getting along?” Carter recalled asking himself before the first day of classes.
“But we didn’t,” he said. “Everything blended, everything worked and now we’re all best friends no matter where we came from.”
Throughout the weekend, which featured a reunited performance from an old rock group made up of students dubbed the “Cadillacs” and a memorial service for classmates who have since died, attendees shared similar stories of unity.
Several spoke of the coaches, teachers and faculty members that helped them navigate their time in school. Alumna Lisa Spruill recalled Dunbar Principal Wilbert T. Lewis, who agreed to allow female students to wear pants to class after Spruill and others lobbied him to change the school’s strict dress code.
“He really wanted to listen and hear what we wanted to say,” Spruill said. “And we persuaded him to let us wear pants. I remember that as being very encouraging.”
The experience helped give the students personal agency and was a powerful lesson about what they could accomplish if they worked together, Spruill said.
Her story is a reflection of the larger theme on display this weekend: unity. It's a message that can be found in almost every element of the reunion. Even the custom shirts made for the weekend blend together the traditional colors of both schools: the purple and gold of Dunbar and the white and blue of Glass.
“We started as two and ended up as one,” McLane said. “And with what’s going on in society today with so much dissension, we think that our story is something to be proud of.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.