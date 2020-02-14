E.C. Glass High School was briefly placed on lockdown Friday after shots were fired in the nearby Plaza shopping center.

Lynchburg police responded to the shopping center on Memorial Avenue at 12:11 p.m., according to a department spokesperson.

Officers arrested two suspects and seized a firearm in connection with the shooting. No injuries were reported. Police did not identify the suspects but said charges are pending.

E.C. Glass was placed on lockdown at 12:15 p.m. after the school was notified about the incident. The lockdown order was lifted less than an hour later, according to the school system.

“The lockdown was not in place due to anything on the ECG campus,” Rose Flaugher, the school’s associate principal, said in a message to parents. “It was a precaution due to activity in the area. As the rest of our day is resuming as normal, I want to commend our students and staff for their excellent response following procedures. We also want to thank the Lynchburg Police Department for their quick notification, direction, and a swift conclusion of the situation.”

Richard Chumney covers Liberty University for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5547.

