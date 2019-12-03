A fire at a Carrington Road duplex was accidentally sparked by a pair of "squatters" avoiding the cold, according to the Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s office.

Two men were arrested and charged with trespassing in connection with the Monday night fire, which originated in the building’s basement. An investigation determined the fire was started after one of the men mistakenly discarded a lit cigarette.

Firefighters responded at 9:43 p.m. to the duplex at the 2100 block of Carrington Road and were able to bring the blaze under control shortly before 10 p.m. They remained on scene for more than 90 minutes to ensure the fire would not spread.

No one was injured in the fire and the building sustained no structural damage, though the residents of the duplex were displaced. The residents were assisted by the Lynchburg Fire Department Restoration Services and the American Red Cross.

Richard Chumney covers breaking news and public safety for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5547. 

