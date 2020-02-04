The Senate unanimously passed legislation Monday that would permanently repeal a state law that suspends the Virginia driver’s license of anyone who doesn’t promptly pay court fines or costs unrelated to driving offenses.
Suspending driver’s licenses is used to encourage people to pay their court fines and fees. But supporters of ending the practice point out the challenging cycle that people get caught up in if they lose their license because they can’t pay a court debt.
“We had created for ourselves a debtors prison,” said Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, the sponsor of SB 1.
This is the third time Stanley has introduced this bill, which the Senate passed on a 40-0 vote.
Last year, the bill passed the Senate but died in a Republican-controlled House of Delegates subcommittee. Stanley worked with Gov. Ralph Northam to temporarily halt the practice. Since then, more than 600,000 people have had their driving privileges restored.
The House has a companion bill moving through the legislative process. The bill has cleared the House Courts of Justice Committee that has killed the bill in the past when under Republican control.
“I’ve been preaching at this pulpit for a long time,” Stanley said. “It used to be a solo journey, but now I have many friends along with me.”
