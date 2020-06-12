A drive-thru testing site for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, will open Tuesday at the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 22088 Timberlake Road, according to a news release.
The site will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the store's drive-thru pharmacy window.
The site is supported by Walmart, Quest Diagnostics and state and local health officials, the release said. Adults who want to be tested must make an appointment online through www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com, which will screen applicants for eligibility.
Those who arrive to be tested must wear masks and stay in their cars. Tests will be self-administered via nasal swab and observed by a trained medical volunteer.
For more information, call Quest’s COVID-19 line at 1-866-448-7719 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
