Signs demanding equality fluttered across Lynchburg’s Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge and Boulevard on Saturday as more than three dozen people marched in support of voting rights.
As the group made its way uphill to Fifth Street Baptist Church, chants calling for an end to voter suppression and for greater diversity in government echoed out across the 5th Street corridor.
“We’re here to bury injustice,” said Cheryl Glass-Cabell, the president of the Lynchburg Voters League, a civic group which promotes voter participation among the city’s black community.
With a presidential primary a little more than one week away and an election for city council fast approaching, march organizers urged those in attendance to commit to participating in the upcoming elections.
“At the end of the day, our goal is that black people — wherever they are — have their interests met,” said Charles Brown, an organizer with the national nonprofit Black Voters Matter Fund who helped coordinate the event.
Held just one day after the 55th anniversary of the death of famed activist Malcolm X and during Black History Month, the march was also meant to honor the history of the Civil Rights movement.
“We marched today to acknowledge black history started a long time ago,” said James Coleman, a local pastor. “Malcolm X died 55 years ago. So, we did not come to 5th Street to start a race. We came in honor of Martin and Malcolm and others to continue the race and — in some ways — to complete it.”
At the conclusion of the half-mile march, rally-goers filled the Fifth Street Baptist Church pews for an hour-long forum on black history and the importance of voting. Through impassioned speeches, local black church and civic leaders touched on topics ranging from Martin Luther King Jr.’s visit to the Hill City in 1962 to the history of activism among the city’s African-American community.
“We are gathered here to celebrate freedom, we are gathered here to celebrate justice and we are gathered here to celebrate one another,” Rev. Carl Hutcherson Jr., who opened the forum, said.
In her own remarks to the crowd, Mayor Treney Tweedy — the first black woman to serve as mayor in Lynchburg — said showing up at your polling place on Election Day is among the best ways to honor those who struggled to win the right to vote for future generations.
“We have the power to change society, we have the power to change policies and regulations,” Tweedy said. “And so we have to understand that people died to have the power we have.”
Tweedy, who is not up for reelection this year, urged those in attendance to support incumbent city council members Sterling Wilder and MaryJane Dolan in the upcoming May 5 election. She also endorsed first-time candidate Larry Jones, who is mounting a bid for the Ward IV council seat.
“We need you all to help everyone to get out the vote,” she said.
Glass-Cabell urged those interested in learning more about their voting rights, including what steps need to be taken for formerly incarcerated people to have their voting rights restored, to visit the Lynchburg Voters League’s new office next month. The office, which is located in Amazing Grace Baptist Church at 2012 Grace Street, will open March 1.
