Having spent months adapting to social distancing orders with streaming technology and drive-up services, many places of worship in and around Lynchburg are starting to ease back into in-person services.
Places of worship in and around Lynchburg stopped holding services in person around mid-March, when Gov. Ralph Northam directed Virginians to stop holding non-essential gatherings of 10 people or more. Many turned to the internet to continue engaging with their members by livestreaming services and classes, taking donations online and posting to social media.
Senior pastor Peter Thompson said First Presbyterian Church was already broadcasting its Sunday services over the radio and started using Facebook Live — a popular platform for streaming services across the region — during the pandemic. He said those streams have reached an even broader scope of viewers, watching from 21 different states.
“We’re finding that the numbers are there,” he said, adding that feedback on the virtual services has been overwhelmingly positive.
Thompson said First Presbyterian plans to continue streaming on Facebook and is looking into streaming on its website as well. While the church’s staff is ready to resume physical services and plenty of parishioners have said they anticipated getting back to the church’s sanctuary by now, he said services will continue on streams and radio only through early June at least.
This information is current as of May 20, 2020 and includes information from more than 70 communities served by Lee newspapers. Please check directly with the place of worship for any change in status or services prior to attending or tuning in.
“We have to override our impatience and we have to make sure that we’re ready in a logistical way,” he said.
As one of the largest Presbyterian congregations in the region, he said the church is leaning on guidelines from the regional Presbytery, which is urging churches to wait longer to open up.
At Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Moneta, pastor David Lord said he’s following guidelines from the denomination’s state conference, but considers the bar for reopening to be a bit higher at Bethlehem since there are more older adults who attend there. He estimated physical services there might not start up again until July.
“The church is not the building,” he said.
Lord said church members have felt connected over its recorded services on YouTube and Bethlehem will begin livestreaming once it opens up in-person services again, so people who want or need to stay at home can still worship along with the stream.
Other places of worship in the area have either already restarted physical services or are just about to. Immanuel Church, located off of Park Avenue in Lynchburg, started hosting services in late April, since its membership is small enough that only about 10 people gather anyway, according to pastor Mack Johnson. He said the services are also broadcast over outside speakers so that more people can listen in, and the church is providing hand sanitizer for those in attendance.
Northam allowed religious institutions to re-open at half capacity with increased sanitation measures starting May 17, and several larger churches leapt at the chance to get members back in their doors.
At Rivermont Evangelical Presbyterian Church, senior pastor David Weber said almost every member of the church he’s spoken to has been eager to get back to an in-person worship service.
They got their wish this weekend, with the church opening up for two different physical services: an 8 a.m. service requiring face coverings and an 11 a.m. service that doesn’t. The sanctuary was limited to 150 people in spaced-out seating arrangements, and a pamphlet from the church lists other measures taken like limited singing and removal of pew hymnals and Bibles.
“Our expectation is that we’ll see a slow start of people coming back...people are kind of waiting [it] out and seeing how it goes and slowly reengaging,” Weber said, adding that some will be coming back right away.
Another church holding its first live service this weekend is Thomas Road Baptist Church, which has been broadcasting to worshipers on Facebook and TV. Jason Schonfelder, executive pastor of administration, said the church asked people to register in advance to attend one of three Sunday morning services so it could accommodate as many as possible.
Schonfelder said TRBC's plan was considered carefully, both by Northam's guidelines and recommendations of religious organizations across the state.
"If this is a test we want it to go extremely well," he said.
When Holy Cross Catholic Church opened its doors to worshipers for Saturday evening mass, it was only open at half capacity and required masks on those in attendance, according to Monsignor Kenneth Rush Jr.
He said Holy Cross is following guidelines from the Catholic Diocese of Richmond, which includes limiting communion to bread and disinfecting the chapel after service. The church has submitted its reopening plan to the diocese.
“We’re taking all of this very seriously,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.