Nov. 13 Convocation from Liberty University

 Richard Chumney/The News & Advance

Seated beside Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. at LU on Wednesday morning, Donald Trump Jr. said he was compelled to write his new book after repeatedly hearing from people in "Middle America" that he had "an incredible story."

"You know you hear that once or twice and it's like, you hear it over and over," and you write something, Trump Jr. said. 

His book, “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us” was released earlier this month.

