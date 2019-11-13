Seated beside Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. at LU on Wednesday morning, Donald Trump Jr. said he was compelled to write his new book after repeatedly hearing from people in "Middle America" that he had "an incredible story."
"You know you hear that once or twice and it's like, you hear it over and over," and you write something, Trump Jr. said.
His book, “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us” was released earlier this month.
Trump Jr. is on stage with Jerry Falwell Jr., Becki Falwell and Kimberly Guilfoyle. pic.twitter.com/07HtBqBLnN— Richard Chumney (@RichChumney) November 13, 2019
Trump Jr. says he had time to write his book because “unlike Hunter Biden we were international business people that stopped doing new deals.”— Richard Chumney (@RichChumney) November 13, 2019
