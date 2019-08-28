It pays to be careful outdoors when insects are buzzing around. You never know what might fly by.
Q. It took me a while to realize what buzzed by my head the past couple weeks on the way to the woods in the backyard. Always the same location and the size made me think of a flying yellow school bus! When I started observing and taking photos I knew we had quite a few giant European hornets, and they were stripping the bark from a sapling. I followed the larger hornet to another sapling that was also being stripped. They seem to work in efficient pairs. I’ve read many articles on these hornets but nothing about killing individual ones. We have not located the papery hive. Do you recommend killing the ones we see and wrapping the trees or is this a futile attempt? C.S., Lynchburg
A. You may as well leave the hornets alone and let them continue stripping bark to build their nest, which is likely to be located high in a hollow tree. Any hornets you kill will certainly be replaced by other hornets. Giving them a wide berth is advisable because they can turn aggressive at a moment’s notice. Their sting hurts a lot but not as much as the sting of a yellow jacket. You may want to carry a tennis racket for personal defense when hornets are around. Those saplings will probably survive the stripping by sprouting new branches below the area attacked by hornets. Wrapping is unlikely to do any good.
Q. Just to give you the last update on my tomato test, my grafted Amish Paste tomato plant produced 4.31 kilograms of ripe tomatoes and the non-grafted Amish Paste produced only 1.5 kilograms. My grafted German tomato yielded 4.5 kilograms and the non-grafted German tomato produced 3.2 kilograms. Next year I will graft more tomatoes. Any suggestions on what I should try? W.W., Amherst
A. I would like see your results with heirlooms such as Cherokee Purple, Giant Belgian and Roma.
Q. I need to know the name of the invasive vine I found in the memorial garden at Timberlake United Methodist Church. It appeared this summer. I have dug it up but it continues to thrive. Also, we have lost several large oaks in our yard to something that bores into the center of the tree and kills it. Any ideas of what can be done to prevent this? T.C., Lynchburg
A. Your photo shows bindweed, a perennial plant with deep roots. One big caterpillar that eats its way to the center of an oak tree trunk is a carpenter worm. Preventing it is impossible. Any insects suspected of killing your oaks can be identified if you take them to a local office of Virginia Cooperative Extension.
Q. Your article on Roundup is misleading and damaging. Your views seem extremely shortsighted. I am sad. G.R., Lynchburg
A. Roundup is a controversial subject.
Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.