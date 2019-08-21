Gardeners have been using Roundup weed killer for decades. We never gave it a second thought until recently.
Now some gardeners have quit using Roundup. They are concerned about its possible health effects.
Three civil trials in the San Francisco area have resulted in juries awarding hundreds of millions of dollars to plaintiffs who claimed the widely used weed killer caused their non-Hodgkins lymphoma. A school groundskeeper who got drenched in a Roundup mixture when his sprayer malfunctioned was awarded $78 million in damages last fall to compensate for his illness.
Thousands of other lawsuits are in the works. Roundup is under attack.
As a Roundup user for the last 25 years, I follow this kind of news. The weed killer has long been a labor saver in my yard, and it eradicated wiregrass from my property in 1996.
Roundup, and its active ingredient glyphosate, was a real game changer when it first hit the market in 1974. It has a long list of advantages over other weed killers.
It sticks to soil particles and does not leach downward into ground water. You can replant your lawn and landscape beds only a week after spraying them with Roundup, unlike older herbicides that had a one-month waiting period.
Its toxicity has always been considered to be relatively low to people and animals. Roundup’s reputation as one of the least toxic lawn and garden chemicals on the market was not questioned.
Best of all, it controlled weeds as the advertisements say, roots and all. This is because glyphosate is a systemic herbicide, absorbed by leaves and moved downward to the roots to deliver a complete kill of most weeds.
In 2015, the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer stated glyphosate is probably carcinogenic to humans. Then the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said it probably does not cause cancer, based on its review of Roundup toxicity data.
It turns out the WHO report was written using publicly available research. The EPA made its decision using that as well as private research done by Monsanto developed for EPA’s product registration process.
Last May, Roundup was discussed on National Public Radio with David Eastmond, a toxicologist at University of California Riverside who has conducted reviews of glyphosate for WHO. He said that “from my reading of things, if glyphosate causes cancer, it’s a pretty weak carcinogen, which means you’re going to need pretty high doses in order to cause it”.
At one of the trials, some internal emails came up in which Monsanto executives described phone calls with EPA officials who said “I don’t need to see any more studies. I’m going to declare Roundup safe. And I’m going to stop another agency from looking at it”.
Each of us can decide whether to use glyphosate products such as Roundup or to control weeds in other ways. If you do spray with them, be sure to follow the product label and wear the protective clothing it requires.
Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.