Many things live in your garden. Most of them are hungry.
Q. My tomato plant is very big and bearing profusely but its leaves have small black specks on the underside. Could it be aphids? What is the best treatment? Its leaves have been beautiful until about a week ago and now they are turning yellow. My new azalea bush has looked the picture of health until recently. There are some small black spots on the leaves’ undersides and the tops of their leaves are looking whitish. What’s the problem? Would appreciate your help with these plants. V.B., Lynchburg
A. They could be aphids, although the ones usually seen on tomatoes are the reddish-colored winged potato aphids. No effort is required to control aphids because they will soon be eaten by natural enemies like lady bugs, lacewings and assassin bugs. The yellowing of tomato leaves is most likely due to a fungal disease called early blight. Your description of the azalea leaves suggests an infestation of lace bugs. While they do not kill azaleas, lace bugs make them less attractive than they could be.
Q. Deer ravaged my hosta garden while we were away for the weekend. I have attached a picture. Is there anything I can do to salvage my hostas? J.V., Madison Heights
A. It looks like the deer ate everything but the stalks or petioles. You could water and fertilize to help them recover. Also important is spraying at least monthly with a deer repellent spray during the growing season. Now that the deer have a taste for your hostas, they will probably be back for more.
Q. Have you written an article on boxwood blight? I think folks out there need to know what to do when it shows up on their boxwoods. The blight first appeared in Altavista two years ago, and this year, the boxwoods on our property were infected. I am surprised as to how fast it is traveling through the plants. We have over a hundred English box, some dating back 75 years. Folks should know the steps to take to try to slow down the spread. P.C., Altavista
A. This fast-spreading disease is showing up all over our area and elsewhere in the mid-Atlantic region. I am sending you a copy of an article I wrote last November. It is one of several articles on boxwood blight recently published in The News and Advance.
Q. I planted some zinnia seeds earlier this year and they have done really well until recently. I noticed that several of the bigger flowers have had the leaves eaten almost entirely away. And I have seen several green June bugs on them (I think that is what they are). So I am just asking about this — would an application of Sevin dust take care of these? V.G., Lynchburg
A. They were probably a related insect, the Japanese beetle. Sevin works on them whether you use the dust or liquid.
Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.