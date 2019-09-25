Yard plants have been on the minds of readers. Care-free lawns continue to capture the imagination.
Q. I have a large poplar tree that is starting to show signs of distress. Would you be able to offer any suggestions on how I can improve the health of the tree? T.T., Lynchburg
A. Poplar trees all over our area have been turning yellow and dropping leaves since July as a result of the prolonged dry weather. This happens every few years, and the trees seem to survive it and put out a full set of new leaves the following spring. Your photo of a young poplar with a sparse canopy of leaves suggests that dry weather could be the problem. Other possible causes of your tree’s distress are root rot and canker disease.
Q. PBS television’s “This Old House” on Saturday, September 14, featured a sod farm that had a lawn that did not need fertilizer or water, even during a dry summer. It was a composite of grass and clover. Do you know what it is, if it is good in Lynchburg and where the seed can be bought? B.L., Lynchburg
A. They probably had a mixture of cool season grasses such as perennial ryegrass, Kentucky bluegrass and tall fescue along with a drought-resistant micro clover. That is a variety of perennial white clover with a dark green color, drought resistance and a growth habit that combines well with turf grasses. Micro clover grows in sunny locations and dies down to nothing in winter. It may or may not perform well under Lynchburg conditions. Seeds could be hard to find.
Q. Can you identify the flower in the attached picture? A friend gave me seedlings a while back. A friend from her church gave her seeds several years ago and told her it is called Lucifer. I changed my plant’s name to Lucy. E.W., Lynchburg
A. It is a red bee balm or monarda. There is a crocosmia called Lucifer, and your plant does not look like it.
Q. What is this plant? Can you tell me something about it? It volunteered in my raised bed. M.R., Lynchburg
A. You have a fine specimen of royal paulownia, which grows into a 50-foot-tall tree with large clusters of purple flowers in spring. This Asian plant has naturalized all over the East Coast and it may appear in any garden at any time due to its wind-borne seeds.
Q. I have two varieties of sumac, which showed up last year. Is there any way to get rid of these plants without harming other desirable surrounding plants? T.W., Lynchburg
A. A stump treatment will do the job without any injury to nearby landscape and garden plants if you are careful. You can dispatch most any kind of woody plant by painting its stump with a liquid brush killer containing triclopyr right after cutting it down. To be safe, wear protective eyewear and gloves when painting on the triclopyr.
Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.
