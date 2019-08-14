Weeds have been growing well this summer. Keeping them from taking over is a challenge.

Q. Back again to ask if you can identify the plants in the attached photo. The closest thing I can find online is Johnsongrass. Our homeowners association has our lawns mowed weekly and shortly after the last couple of cuttings, these plants have appeared in spots in the lawn. They are very noticeable, having quickly grown taller than the surrounding grass. B.G., Lynchburg

A. Your weed looks like a grass, but it is actually a plant called yellow nut sedge. They call it nut sedge because individual plants have clusters of nutlets at the ends of their roots, each of which can produce new plants. Pulling it up by hand is your best option. That does not eliminate the weed but it will reduce the population of mature plants producing nutlets. Controlling sedge is a long-term commitment. Herbicides are available but they involve multiple treatments.

Q. A weed keeps popping up all over my yard. One website identified it as fireweed, but the link said it was a cool weather plant and would die out as July approached. It did not. It is very easy to pull up, but so ubiquitous that it is impossible to keep up with. No flowers so far. Thank you. C.P., Lynchburg

A. Your photo shows what could be a young goldenrod. When the plant flowers, please send me a photo. Then I will have a better chance to identify it.

Q. I have lived in Forest at the same home for over 40 years and have never seen what is currently happening in a tree behind my house. The trees are all green with the exception of one patch that is bright orange/red. Do you know what would cause this? Curious in Forest. J.A., Forest

A. The tree in question could be a red maple with canker disease or another kind of stress. That could restrict its water uptake and result in reddish color.

Q. You had an informative article regarding sowing grass seed. We recently moved into a new home where the builder sodded everything but the backyard. Here they put down seed, and it has come in surprisingly well but it is in need of overseeding. The sodded areas I have kept in good shape by mowing high and fertilizing. No products have been applied since May. You mentioned Aug. 15 is the time to start. Will this depend on daily temperatures? Should I really push up my planning for an August aeration and overseeding? It's just been so hot and I assume the high heat will continue. In the past, I have overseeded and aerated in late September. B.M., Lynchburg

A. The warm soil of late summer is perfect for grass seed germination. Conditions may be hot for a while but later this month, cold fronts will push southward and bring ideal grass planting weather to our area.