Lawns may need seeding to repair the damage being done by summer's heat and drought. The best time of the whole year for sowing grass seed starts Aug. 15 and there are several ways you can get ready for it.
The cardboard boxes and forms you need to get a soil test are available at local offices of the Virginia Cooperative Extension. As a convenient alternative, you can print the forms yourself (www.soiltest.vt.edu) and send them to the Virginia Tech Soil Testing Lab along with your soil samples and payment.
I finally sent my samples to the lab last month after years of procrastinating. The test results show my lawn needs up to 200 pounds of lime per 1,000 square feet.
Weeds are another matter to consider. Try to remove them before you start the seeding operation.
This may involve physical as well as chemical methods. Wiregrass is more difficult to control than crabgrass and attempting to eradicate it by pulling and digging is futile.
You will need a supply of seeds, and the best grass seeds are listed in the 2017-2018 Virginia Turfgrass Variety Recommendations publication found on the Virginia Tech website (www.vt.edu). Unfortunately their availability is limited and you may have to order them.
Other than that, you could go to the store and buy a bag of grass seed containing a combination of several tall fescues if your yard is in sun to light shade. If your yard has moderate to heavy shade, you need to plant creeping red fescue, hard fescue or chewings fescue.
Kentucky bluegrass is good to have in both situations. You will find it sold in smaller packages with 2,177,000 seeds per pound.
Some bags of grass seed are labeled "for sun or shade." It is only an advertising gimmick.
Various tools will make your effort to plant grass seed successful. The rotating tines of a garden cultivator help put your grass seed in close contact with soil particles, and so does a steel garden rake.
Power equipment is preferred for larger lawns. Now would be the time to find out where you can rent, borrow or buy a core aerifier or slit seeder to create a seed bed where grass seeds will germinate and grow.
Another tool you definitely need is a spreader. Whether hand-held or on wheels, a spreader will increase your chances of applying the right amount of seed, fertilizer and lime.
Straw is often scattered over areas planted with grass seed. This practice introduces weed seeds and is not necessary if you are willing to water the seeded area.
Be sure to have an oscillating sprinkler on hand. You may have to water every day for 15 to 30 minutes during the germination phase if the weather turns hot.
Most important is using a measuring tape or possibly a hand-held GPS device. Then you will know how many thousand square feet of lawn you have and how much to buy in the way of seed, fertilizer and lime.