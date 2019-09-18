Fall is pansy season. Planting pansies needs to be a priority in every garden.
There is nothing quite like pansies. You plant these delicate looking flowers in autumn, and they continue blooming until frigid weather sets in and they freeze solid.
Then they usually thaw out and go back to blooming when spring comes. Total flowering time could be six months, making pansies one of the best values available in the gardening world.
Very few other flowers can measure up to pansies. They come in every color of the rainbow, even black and white.
Everyone enjoys their sweet aroma. The more pansies you plant, the better your yard will smell.
Violas are another member of the violet family to grow as fall begins. You plant and grow them just like pansies, and they are so spectacular in bloom that you may prefer to plant them instead of pansies.
They are smaller and have quadruple the number of flowers. Violas are more tolerant of cold, bounce back from a heavy snow load more readily than pansies and they bloom in the same range of colors.
Both pansies and violas look good in containers of all kinds: pots, window boxes, planters, etc. The only drawback is having their roots exposed above ground where temperatures can get cold enough to kill them.
They both function well in home and commercial landscapes, where masses, drifts and clusters of them are attractive in front of shrub borders or in flower beds. Violas are particularly popular for edging along a walk or bed.
Hundreds, perhaps thousands, of pansy and viola varieties have been introduced by plant breeders. Some pansy flowers are blotched with a dark face in the center that gives them a cheerful and upbeat appearance.
The other pansies have no blotch and they are called clear colored. Useful in color blocking, they are often planted in strips, rows and blocks of compatible colors.
A new development in pansies is a plant form that spreads across the ground, pot or hanging basket. They are sold as Cool Wave pansies.
If you plant pansies and violas, you must consider the possibility of deer devouring all of them in one night. To prevent this, you can spray monthly with a commercial deer repellent, cover the plants with wire or grow them in containers placed where deer cannot get them.
Fertilizing and watering are good for pansies and violas. So is deadheading, at least where pansies are concerned.
The purple and yellow flowers of a violet called Johnny Jump up are produced from seeds that you sow in the ground outdoors in fall. This pansy relative grows throughout the winter and flowers for two months in spring.
Unlike most garden flowers, pansy and viola are edible. Pansy flowers are the right size for decorating cakes, while viola flowers are more in scale with cupcakes. Both are good in tossed salads.
Pest alert: Brown marmorated stink bugs are full grown and now seeking shelter in homes.
Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.
