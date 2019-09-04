Summer gardens are winding down and fall gardens are starting up. September is a busy month if you want homegrown food, a tidy yard and lush indoor greenery.
Mums have begun to appear in retail outlets. Soon they will be everywhere.
Now is the best time to buy these potted chrysanthemums, while the selection is good and they are in peak condition. They are called hardy mums but you cannot depend on their longevity with our occasionally extreme winters.
Try to buy your mums early in their shelf life. Bring them home after their first flower buds have begun to open and before they come into full bloom.
This month is your last chance to plant vegetables for autumn and winter meals. Salad radishes like Cherry Belle, Roxanne and French Breakfast are planted in September along with kale, collard, turnip, lettuce, arugula and mesclun.
Spinach comes as smooth leaf (Space) and savoyed leaf (Bloomsdale), and both are grown from seeds sown early in the month. You can start snipping a few leaves for salads in a few weeks, and your harvests may extend into April.
Figs have begun to ripen. Your goal is to pluck them from the tree as they turn yellowish to brownish and before the ants and yellow jackets discover them.
Lawn planting and maintenance season has arrived. The time has come for sowing grass seed, spreading lime, fertilizing, aerifying and engaging in other practices to favor the growth of grass and improve your lawn.
Late summer and early autumn are the most effective times of year to establish a lawn from seed or to repair bare spots. This is because the soil is warm enough to promote rapid grass seed germination, crabgrass seeds are less prolific and the new grass seedlings will have many months to develop a deep root system before they must endure a long, dry summer.
Most of us with grass lawns are growing some mixture of fescue, perennial ryegrass and fescue (red, tall). They need most of their fertilizer in the fall instead of spring.
The nitrogen in lawn fertilizer promotes leafy growth, which converts solar energy to carbohydrates by way of photosynthesis. This energy-rich food material is then stored in their root systems over the winter for growth and survival next year.
Lawns benefit from aerification, a cultural practice involving power equipment that disrupts the surface of your lawn and improves seed germination by making close contact between grass seeds and soil particles possible. Cultivation with a garden weeder or steel garden rake is another option when sowing grass seed.
Straw, often scattered over newly seeded lawn areas, can be good and bad. It reduces the need for watering and helps rainfall soak into the soil rather than run off.
Unfortunately, it can also introduce weed seeds. Under some conditions, straw could be a fire hazard.
Cold fronts moving down from Canada will be too much for houseplants left outdoors. September is the time to start bringing them in.
