Gardeners stay busy in August. There is much to do before summer ends.
Warm weather offers a unique opportunity to work on houseplants. You can take them outdoors where making a mess with water and spilled potting soil is no problem.
Keeping your plants outdoors all day in a shady place where their leaves will not sunburn is good for them. There you can rinse their leaves with a gentle spray from your garden hose while flooding their pots twice over a 12-hour period to leach toxic salts out of the houseplants’ soil.
Some houseplants need trimming because their oldest leaves die off and cling to the stems as their new ones grow. In this category are philodendron, peace lily, palms and Chinese evergreen.
Others may need trimming when they grow too large for their indoor space. You can prune schefflera, rubber plant and others as needed.
Repotting is a summer chore, best done at a time when houseplants are growing vigorously. Use a quality potting soil based on sphagnum peat moss, not the inferior bagged potting soils made of sand and composted wood products.
As cooler weather sets in, roses perk up and prepare for their autumn blooming season. You can encourage their new growth by pruning, deadheading and fertilizing.
Japanese beetles will continue to feed, moving from roses to pole beans and hibiscus. Their numbers decline in August, but not before they mate and lay eggs in your lawn.
Jalapeno and other hot peppers have been producing heavily and their branches now have fruits in all stages of maturity. Whether you preserve the chilies by pickling, freezing or drying, be sure to wear rubber gloves to protect your skin from their fiery juices.
Butternut and acorn squashes are producing fruits that will ripen next month. They could become infested with pickle worm, an insect that causes total crop failure, unless you do something to prevent it.
August is a major planting time for vegetables. Many of the crops you enjoyed last spring are planted in the next few weeks.
The first thing to plant is green beans. If you sow bean seeds too late in August they may not have time to be productive before a killing frost comes along in fall.
Aug. 15 is the right timing for cabbage, cauliflower and broccoli plants. Stores will have them available by then, including green, red and Chinese cabbage.
The other vegetables to plant this month are better grown from seeds you sow directly in prepared garden soil. They range from root crops like radish, turnip, carrot and beet to leafy vegetables suitable for tossed salads such as lettuce (romaine, leaf, butter head, bibb), spinach, arugula, radicchio, bok choy and mesclun.
Nutritious cole crops like collard, mustard and kale also are planted this month. All kinds of kale grows well from seeds sown in August, including lacinato (dinosaur), red Russian and curly leaf kales with ornamental appeal such as Redbor and Scarlet.
