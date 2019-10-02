October is a time of change as some plants fade away and others grow rapidly. There is still plenty to do before cold weather sets in.
Lynchburg’s first frost of the fall comes Oct. 27, according to weather records. This date fluctuates from year to year due to movements of the jet stream and any extremes of weather it may bring.
Night temperatures dipping into the 50s are a reminder to bring indoors any tropical foliage you may have outside on a porch, patio or deck. Christmas cactus is one houseplant to leave outdoors for another month where a combination of short days, dry soil and chilly nights will bring about flower bud formation.
Potted geraniums also prefer to stay outdoors this month. They like cool weather but not cold weather, so be sure to bring them in by Halloween.
Planting is a major activity this month. Most any kind of tree, shrub and perennial flower you plant will get established quickly with a minimum of watering.
The time to get serious about bulb planting has arrived. This is a perfect time to dig holes and plant tulip, hyacinth, daffodil and crocus in addition to Oriental and Asiatic hybrid lilies that bloom in summer and attract butterflies.
Broccoli planted last August will be harvested soon. Its heads are ready to cut when they get big but before their yellow flowers appear.
The pretty white butterflies flitting around your cabbage, collard and broccoli plants have been laying eggs. Be prepared for hungry green caterpillars.
Vegetable planting will not require much of your time in October. Garlic and onion sets are the last of the year’s crops to plant.
October is lawn month. Much can be done to improve your home turf if the weather cooperates.
Planting grass seed works well this month, whether your are seeding bare spots, overseeding the whole lawn or sowing seeds for a new lawn. The key is to wrap up your seeding activities by Oct. 15 if possible.
Sowing grass seed after that time is risky. It may or may not work out.
Running a lawn aerator around your lawn a few times is good for it in October. It opens up holes in the surface of your lawn to prepare a seedbed and alleviate soil compaction caused by foot traffic and vehicles.
The fescues, bluegrasses and ryegrasses growing in local lawns thrive on fertilizer applied in fall. If you can afford to fertilize only once a year, then October is the best time to do it.
These cool season grasses could be given a dose of lawn fertilizer in September, October and November if you want a higher level of quality. It is better to fertilize now than in spring.
Fertilizer gives grass a dark green color and stimulates leaf and shoot growth. Another way to have a greener lawn is to plant the modern turf type tall fescues and Kentucky bluegrasses instead of the yellowish pasture fescue called Kentucky 31.
Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.
