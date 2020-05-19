The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles' Lynchburg office, at 3236 Odd Fellows Road, will reopen Tuesday, May 26, to offer some services by appointment.
It will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Other DMV offices reopening that day are in Emporia, Newport News, Portsmouth and Tazewell, the department said in a news release.
Nine other DMV offices have been operating by appointment since May 18. The appointment system launched May 13 and is available at: www.dmvNOW.com/appt
DMV is offering specific services by appointment, generally those that require an in-person visit. These services include providing original driver's licenses and ID cards, original titles, and parking permits for people with disabilities, among other services, the department said.
DMV is adjusting its operations with measures including having a limited number of customers and employees in a location at one time, having partitions between customers and employees, and asking customers to stay in their vehicles until 10 minutes before their appointments.
