As we approached the largest colony of north- ern gannets in North America, a cacophony arose.
There are no words to adequately describe the sound made by 57,000 pairs of nesting gannets, perched high on a rocky cliff.
Michael and I had hiked across Bonaventure Island off the coast of Quebec province in early June, as the gannets were hunkered down on their nests, protecting one goose-sized egg each.
Gannets are large white seabirds with black wingtips. Up close, you can see their pale yellow heads, blue eyes, a delicate black line down their chins and necks, and black webbed feet with greenish toes.
Gannets, with their 70-inch wingspan, migrate along the eastern seaboard of the U.S. in fall and spring.
Just getting off the ground is not easy for these five- to eight-pound birds, but once in flight, they are astonishing divers, folding their wings and hurtling straight down into the water at unbelievable speed, sometimes from a height of 100 feet.
Gannets can fly hundreds of miles in a single day in search of fish before returning to their nests.
Even more amazing, the ranger told us, they find the exact same spot every year for their nest.
As we watched males return, females would greet them with what seemed to be a happy courtship jousting with their bills, wings out. In fact, this ritual is designed to calm the aggressive males down.
Males claim territories with exaggerated shaking of their heads, and any bird that lands in the wrong place has to run a gauntlet of sharp bills to find its rightful spot.
We saw males bringing seaweed to enhance their nests, while some females sat on empty nests, practicing for the real thing. Gannets do not breed until they are 5 or 6 and are believed to mate for life.
The nests were a mere two feet apart in neat rows, and sitting birds occasionally snapped at each other, seemingly irritated with the crowded conditions.
As we walked downwind, an unpleasant smell from the guano of 100,000 birds overwhelmed us.
The gannet population declined drastically during the 19th century as humans took their eggs and slaughtered adults for food. With protection, populations began to recover early in the 20th century and are continuing to increase. Scotland boasts the largest colonies of gannets.
We had other great encounters with seabirds in Quebec. We listened as rafts of hundreds of black scoters whistled to each other, sounding like sirens of Greek mythology, while common eiders cried “aah, ooohh.”
We saw black guillemots, common murres and razorbills, but we had no luck finding puffins, which are sometimes seen along the Quebec coast.
My favorite seabird was probably the harlequin duck. The males have black heads with splashes of burnt orange and white. Their gray chests sport paintbrush marks of white on their sides, which are also largely burnt-orange.
The diversity of nature never fails to astound anywhere, if only we take the time to look and listen.
Shannon Brennan is a Central Virginia Master Naturalist, a Lynchburg Tree Steward and a volunteer for the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club and the James River Association. She can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com