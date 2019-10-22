National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is this Saturday. Residents can dispose of unused or expired medications, especially prescription opioids, before they can be misused, abused, or accidentally ingested for free. Law enforcement agencies, community partners, and members of the Attorney General's team will be stationed at dozens of locations throughout the Commonwealth to accept medications for proper disposal. Take back locations will be open from 10am - 2pm. Local sites include: Kroger, 7789 Richmond Hwy, Appomattox; Virginia State Police Division III headquarters, 240 Third Division Loop, Appomattox; Kroger, 4119 Boonsboro Rd.; Horizon Behavioral Health 2215 Langhorne Rd.; and Walmart, 197 Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights.

Amy Trent is the City Editor. Reach her at (434) 385-5543

