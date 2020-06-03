Working 12-hour shifts at a New York City hospital with COVID-19 patients put one former Centra Health nurse on the front lines during the pandemic in one of the country’s hardest-hit communities.
When Lynchburg General Hospital stopped elective surgeries in mid-March, Rachel Hartley found herself significantly less busy as a surgical anesthesia pre-op nurse. Having previously worked in an ICU in Columbus, Ohio, for two years, she did what she could to respond locally by reaching out to the ICU in Lynchburg to tell them she could lend a hand, and spoke to residents over Centra’s COVID-19 hotline.
“Things were changing and we weren’t sure what to expect,” she said. “We didn’t think we would be hit that bad.”
Faith was part of what drove her to leave Centra and put in with a travel staffing company, which arranged everything for her to start working with COVID-19 patients at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn.
Hartley’s husband, Taylor, sailed them and Hartley’s former nursing colleague up to New York City on his yacht, docking on Easter Sunday. Hartley said the hospital was more than ready for the contracted new workers to help with its intensive care patients, split between many different units that’d been converted to respond to the pandemic.
“I got there in the first wave and ... the first week or two was just really crazy, getting people acclimated with a place they've never worked is difficult, as well as a disease they’ve never worked with,” she said.
Hartley said getting reacquainted with the ICU workflow was a bit like riding a bike, but it was an intimidating setting to enter. And while health care providers have some idea of what to expect as the disease runs its course, she said there’s still a “real sense of the unknown” — and it’s always discouraging and scary to watch patients in swift decline.
As the traveling nurses adapted to the work, Hartley said there started to be fewer COVID-19 patients as well. According to data from the New York State Department of Health, a marked decrease in positive test results started around the end of April.
“Everyone is affected here by the virus in some way,” she said. “... It was a somber atmosphere.”
When speaking to people back in Lynchburg or in other parts of the country that haven’t experienced infection on the level New York has, she said she has to remind herself people haven’t witnessed the disease’s impact firsthand and might not fully understand what can happen to someone infected.
“In one sense it’s been emotionally difficult, coming to work and just not seeing people get better ... it takes a toll on you for sure,” she said. “... I do think that I’ve seen a lot of amazing things at the same time.”
Hartley said meals were donated or provided to her for the first five weeks she was there, “which was crazy on night shift;” the marina they’ve stayed at for free has been accommodating and generous; and she’s generally encountered a warm and welcoming atmosphere.
Her contract will end early this month, and she said she’s still unsure whether she’ll be needed past that or whether she might travel further to New England to help with medical response there. Regardless, she’ll be returning to Lynchburg at some point over the summer to finish nurse practitioner school.
She isn’t sure where she’ll end up as a nurse practitioner but believes the new job will be engaging and exciting.
Rika Lee, Hartley’s former supervisor at Centra, said she was always willing to jump in and lend a hand in the operating room or Same Day Surgery Center.
“I am very proud of her for following her heart and her passion to utilize her critical care skills in New York during this COVID pandemic,” she wrote in an email. “Her faith and selfless desire to want to help those during this critical time is remarkable and I commend her for leaving her settled life here and stepping up and embarking on this journey.”
Working in the thick of the pandemic has been a trial, but it’s one Hartley said has made her stronger and empathetic. She said it’s been rewarding and encouraging to be on the front lines during a worldwide trial, and counts emotional support from her husband and spiritual support among what keeps her momentum during 48-hour work weeks.
“My faith is what drove me here, it’s what kept me going,” she said. “... It motivates me to love these people and to serve with compassion.”
