A discussion about long-term rentals in Lynchburg raised concerns from some members of Lynchburg City Council about declining rates of owner-occupied properties in the city.
During city council's work session Tuesday afternoon, City Planner Tom Martin presented information on long-term rentals in the city. In October, council approved a zoning amendment allowing short-term rentals — defined as a room or space made available for no more than 30 days — in residential areas as a by-right use. Martin said the city's zoning ordinance does not specifically define long-term rentals.
"Short-term rentals are defined as no more than 30 consecutive days," Martin said. "Anything over 30 consecutive days could be considered long-term rentals."
Martin said that about half of the residential properties in Lynchburg are rentals, and the projected growth of colleges and universities in Lynchburg will continue to generate demand for rental property.
"It is a growing market," Martin said. "While many students live on campus, a significant portion choose to live off campus and compete with lower and moderate income families for affordable units."
Martin said R-3 (Medium Density Residential) and R-4 (High Density Residential) districts in the city promote rentals because they allow for higher densities. More residential districts may need to be rezoned to R-3 or R-4 to meet future demands for rental properties in the city, Martin said.
"If we want to grow, the city has to become more dense," Martin said. "We only have a limited amount of space."
Councilman Jeff Helgeson voiced concerns during the work session that rezoning R-1 (Single Family Residential) districts to R-3 or R-4 would have a negative long-term effect on the city.
"Our goal shouldn't be to grow for the sake of growth," Helgeson said. "We need responsible growth. We need to grow our tax base instead of just trying to pack people in. Our comprehensive plan says we are trying to increase home ownership but this looks like it will do the exact opposite."
Councilman Turner Perrow agreed, saying the city should look for ways to increase the number of owner-occupied properties in Lynchburg instead of increasing the number of rental properties.
"People are worried about their neighborhoods," Perrow said. "We need a population that is invested in the city and financially tied to the city. When you rent a property and don't like the neighborhood you can simply move. People that own a home can't just pick up and move so they are going to work on improving their neighborhood. That is what we need more of."
Martin said residents that rent properties are "no less citizens of Lynchburg" than homeowners.
"These are people that are just as invested in our city as property owners," Martin said. "Some people just don't want to own a house and have to deal with maintenance or yard work so they choose to rent."
Councilman Randy Nelson agreed.
"This is Lynchburg... we have a lot of hills," Nelson said. "It's not always feasible to build single-family homes because of the topography. We need to maximize density where we can."
Martin told members of council that they determine what areas of the city can be rezoned and what density a property can have.
"You are the ones that can approve or deny a rezoning request," Martin said. "If you have a zoning request that comes before you that you are uncomfortable with, by all means, deny it."
