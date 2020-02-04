After a years-long push from citizens for the revision of the Lynchburg City Schools volunteer policy, district administrators are slowly moving forward.
At its Tuesday meeting, the Lynchburg City School Board continued its discussion regarding the modification of the current language in the district’s volunteer regulation so it does not automatically disqualify applicants who had been convicted of a felony.
During the Aug. 19, 2019 school board work session, the Equity Task Force recommended the board modify the existing policy. The board voted 6-3 at its Dec. 17 work session in favor of revising the policy.
Currently, the policy states “anyone convicted of a felony offense will be disqualified from volunteer activity.” The policy states applicants with misdemeanor convictions “may be disqualifying depending upon the nature of the offense and/or volunteer activity.”
LCS volunteers must pass a background check in order to supervise children other than their own during the school day and at school-related activities, such as chaperoning field trips or monitoring bus rides. LCS visitors do not need to pass a background check to attend school activities for general activities with their child.
Superintendent Crystal Edwards said of the volunteer applicants for the 2019-20 school year, 22 were automatically disqualified due to their prior felony convictions.
The existing modification changes the policy to state applicants convicted of a felony offense or misdemeanor may be disqualified. The board directed Edwards to construct a process by which applications would be considered by the district moving forward under the revised policy.
At the board’s Jan. 14 meeting, Edwards proposed a process for reviewing volunteer applications which included an in-person or over-the-phone interview that would allow applicants to share the details of their convictions, as well as a panel to consider the applications and make recommendations to the superintendent for acceptance or denial of the applicant. At the Jan. 14 meeting, the board expressed its desire for a more detailed process and provided Edwards with further guidance as she constructed the policy.
At the Feb. 4 board meeting, Edwards presented the board with a process that includes a series of questions and scenarios designed to get more information about the applicant’s offense before they undergo an interview process. Edwards' proposal used a flow-chart type tool in which the applicant would move closer to or further away from the volunteer status depending on various characteristics of their past convictions, such as did the applicant violate parole or did their convictions occur on different days. The applicant would still have the opportunity to share their story in an interview.
Comments from members of the public urged the board to move forward with Edwards’ proposed process.
Community member Robert Flood said he served as a substitute teacher in the district with a felony on his record. In 2014, Flood said he was denied the opportunity to volunteer as a basketball coach at E.C. Glass High School. Since then, Flood said he has been advocating for a change in the policy.
Floods addressed the board at Tuesday night's meeting, thanking the members for taking steps forward.
“It's not over, this is just beginning,” Flood said. "They look this long to do it and I know we got a long way to go to make it final."
Flood said he thinks ex-convicts can change and should be allowed the opportunity to serve in their community.
Board member Kimberly Sinha said she wants the process to be thorough but fair for anyone who wants to volunteer within the schools.
“I want this to be fair for them,” Sinha said. "If they're capable of being a good volunteer, then we should benefit from that."
Board member Sharon Carter expressed her interest in discussing the implementation of a district-wide volunteer orientation process. Volunteer training is currently the responsibility of the school where volunteers are placed, Edwards said, and the discussion of a district-wide orientation process should be discussed separately from the application process and policy discussion.
Board member Gary Harvey expressed his desire for the board to do its due diligence in crafting the application process, without rushing it.
"Hopefully the community hears that we do have a timeline, that we are trying to move on this," Harvey said. "Let's not rush this, but let's make sure we're moving it along."
There was consensus among the board members that a new process should be vetted and in place by the time the application for volunteers for the 2020-21 school year opens on Aug. 1.
After Edwards' presentation of the proposed process, the board members came to consensus that they liked the tool in general, but want it to be reviewed by a legal expert to ensure no scenario is left without clear direction.
The board asked that legal consultation occur before its next meeting on March 3 at 5 p.m. in the board room at the LCS administration building.
The next school board work session is scheduled for Feb. 18 at 5 p.m. in the board room at the LCS administration building.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.