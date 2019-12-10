Thank you for Reading.
Dick’s Sporting Goods is coming to River Ridge with an anticipated opening in fall 2020.
According to a news release issued by River Ridge mall Tuesday night Dick's will occupy the east end of the mall, where the former Sears is currently being demolished.
"Once the new Dick’s Sporting Goods location opens at River Ridge, the store at the Wards Crossing shopping center will close. The 45,000-square-foot River Ridge location will be 50% larger than the location at Wards Crossing, allowing for more merchandise and a greater assortment of departments than those available at the current location," the release said.
Dick’s Sporting Goods is the first new retailer with plans to open on the east end of the mall.
Amy Trent is the City Editor.
