Mall 02

Building debris lies on the ground after the first morning of the demolition of the former Sears building at River Ridge mall on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.

 Photos by Emily Elconin/The News & Advance

Dick’s Sporting Goods is coming to River Ridge with an anticipated opening in fall 2020. 

According to a news release issued by River Ridge mall Tuesday night Dick's will occupy the east end of the mall, where the former Sears is currently being demolished. 

"Once the new Dick’s Sporting Goods location opens at River Ridge, the store at the Wards Crossing shopping center will close. The 45,000-square-foot River Ridge location will be 50% larger than the location at Wards Crossing, allowing for more merchandise and a greater assortment of departments than those available at the current location," the release said.

Dick’s Sporting Goods is the first new retailer with plans to open on the east end of the mall.

Get breaking news emails

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Amy Trent is the City Editor. Reach her at (434) 385-5543

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments