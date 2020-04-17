After being largely claimed by fire in January, the development project on the town of Bedford’s historical old middle school campus is ready to move forward.
“We’re moving in a good direction, and we’re ready to take the next step, which would be the selective demolition, and start on the next phase of the project,” Dave McCormack, a Petersburg-based developer and owner of Waukeshaw Development, Inc., said in an update to Bedford Town Council on Tuesday.
On the campus, which hosts four buildings, the project aims to develop the old middle school into 50, or possibly 59, apartments; convert the “Old Yellow” building adjacent to the former middle school into a hotel with a restaurant component; utilize the existing gymnasium as a community recreation center; and convert the cafeteria into a space for extension education classes — such as gardening, business workshops and other practical courses not always found in academic settings — bringing something marketable and profitable to the town while aiming to preserve a rich piece of local history.
McCormack has developed multiple historic sites throughout Virginia in the past, converting them into spaces like hotels and apartments. In Amherst County, McCormack’s company is redeveloping the former Phelps Road school and transforming an old mill into a brewery.
Waukeshaw Development, Inc. also purchased the Winton golf course and country club property in northern Amherst County, now known as Winton Farm, in early 2019 and made plans to reuse some of the historic structures there, McCormack has said.
“I think it’s really important both to preserve that stuff, and to use those buildings as storytelling to talk about the history of the town itself,” McCormack, a self-described history buff, said. “Those are windows through which we see the history of the town, and they tell the story of the town, so it’s really important to save those buildings and do this kind of preservation.”
The former middle school was constructed circa 1930, functioning as a school for more than 90 years. “Old Yellow” was constructed around 1912. The cafeteria and gymnasium followed, with the cafeteria constructed in 1964 and the gym in 1999.
The fire in the old middle school altered original development plans, McCormack explained, causing the company to seek alternative routes for project completion while keeping in compliance with the Department of Historic Resources (DHR), as the campus is on the National Register of Historic Places.
“We didn’t want to just rush in there and do the demolition, because there’s so much more at stake than this one building. The whole campus is the important thing,” McCormack said. “If we do something to disturb the qualification of the building, we could really have the entire campus delisted as a result, and we just don’t want to do that. It’s a very different situation where, if it was just a new construction building and it burned, we went in there, did demo, and started over. This has vast implications if we do it the wrong way.”
McCormack said he has been working with DHR to navigate the best way forward for appropriate reconstruction and development.
The original façade of the building is something McCormack intends to keep and restore. However, he said that although the old middle school was in excellent condition prior to the fire, it was quite cost-inefficient because the auditorium and expansive spaces could not be converted into living spaces and leased out to others.
“We were only monetizing about 38% of it by putting apartments in. The rest of it was apartments, staircases, the auditorium, the basement — all the nooks and crannies — bathrooms, all that crazy stuff that was really in great shape, but we weren’t going to touch it. Now that the fire’s happened, we have to touch all of it,” McCormack said, noting that remodeling the interior may allow the space to accommodate a few more apartments.
McCormack said he wants to avoid bulldozing the old middle school, which is one of the alternative plans on the table.
“That would be a disaster, I think, on many levels, so we’re looking for a happy medium; a compromise,” he said. “It is really to keep the shell of the building so that anybody passing by could recognize it for what it was; put the roof back on it; the whole thing. But on the inside of that building, modify it to make it new, so to speak.”
The old middle school’s interior would essentially be gutted under the ideal alternative plan, McCormack said. Although he had originally intended to keep the school’s auditorium, he does not plan to reconstruct that portion after losing it to the fire.
“I know that there are those of us that really care, and really value, that auditorium. It was a really cool spot, and really a great amenity,” he said. “Ultimately, I was willing to keep it there, because I wouldn’t have to do anything with it. It was in really good shape. Now, the thought of building it back is something we would never get any kind of [return on investment] on.”
He said rebuilding the auditorium would result in additional expenses that would not pay for themselves, as a space like the auditorium could not be leased out like living spaces can.
Once some lingering engineering work is finalized, as well as re-zoning the property once again, McCormack said he will be prepared to pitch his development plan to the DHR.
“There’s a lot of work that goes into getting to a point where you can see visible construction happening. I just want everyone to know that we’re doing a ton of work behind the scenes to get a good outcome here,” McCormack said.
Bedford Town Council entered a closed session after McCormack’s update to discuss contract and financial details.
“[The project] is not dead in the water. There are some other options we’ve got to talk about,” said Mayor Steve Rush.
Rush said to “stay tuned” as things move forward.
McCormack estimated the property may be properly re-zoned by June. If all other behind-the-scenes work is completed and the company has a go-ahead, he said construction might begin next fall and may be completed within 16 to 18 months after construction begins. The timeline is still uncertain at this point, he said.
“I want to propose that we go back, we save the façade of that building, we put the roof back on and we modify the interior and create something financeable," he said. "Something we all can still celebrate, and move on with the project. As devastating as the fire was, we still have the opportunity to move forward and create something really special here. We just need to modify the building in order to do so.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.