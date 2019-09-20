BEDFORD — Before the former Bedford Middle School is transformed into apartments and a boutique hotel, Petersburg-based developer Dave McCormack is giving the community a chance to take home a piece of the school that once was the center of education for children in downtown Bedford.
Waukeshaw Development owner Dave McCormack is holding a yard sale at the former school off of North Bridge Street on Saturday before work commences on McCormack's newest redevelopment project in the Lynchburg area.
"I felt like giving people access to some of the things in here instead of just pitching it out," McCormack said. "This school meant a lot to so many people and we didn't want all this stuff to go to waste."
The yard sale — which only is accepting cash offers for items — is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the school at 503 Longwood Ave. McCormack said the furniture left behind after the school closed in 2018 is mostly desks, tables, chairs and shelves from the classrooms and the former school's library.
"Most of this is in pretty good condition," McCormack said. "I sold a ton of shelving in advance."
Mitchell Bond — the owner of Goose Creek Studio in Bedford — said he looked at what was left behind in the school and there were some "pretty good deals" to be found.
"The furniture in the library is in great shape," Bond said. "It would be good for someone looking to open a restaurant or something like that."
A native of Bedford, Bond said that he did not attend the former middle school but did teach there for several years.
"It was odd to walk through the halls the other day," Bond said. "It doesn't look like a school anymore."
McCormack, who has developed two other properties in Bedford — Bedford Lofts on Jackson Street and Beale's Brewery on Grove Street — on Wednesday said he is ready to get started on redeveloping the property. McCormack has done similar redevelopments in Richmond, Petersburg, Vinton and Amherst and currently is developing a similar project in Madison Heights.
"This is a great space," McCormack said. "I love Bedford and I'm excited to do some more work here."
The redevelopment project is part of a local initiative — the Bedford School-to-School Area Plan — to create a new vision for the Bridge Street corridor — which runs from the former Bedford Middle School at the north end to the Bedford Science and Technology Center (the former Susie G. Gibson High School) at the south end.
The property has four buildings — a two-story main building that was built in the 1930s, the three-story "Old Yellow" that was built in 1912, a one-story cafeteria building built in 1964 and a two-story gymnasium built in 1999. McCormack entered into a 40-year lease agreement with the town of Bedford to develop the property in several stages.
McCormack said the first stage of development would be turning the Old Yellow building into a 30-room boutique hotel. The second phase of the proposed redevelopment is converting the old middle school building into market-rate apartments. The school's classrooms will be developed into the apartment units. During the third phase of the proposed development, the 8,000-square foot cafeteria building will be subleased for office space.
The school's auditorium will be subleased directly to the town of Bedford and will continue to be used for concerts and civic events.
"It's awesome that Bedford has a symphony that has used this space for years," McCormack said. "I'm glad that the town can continue to use it."
