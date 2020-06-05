The cases of two Lynchburg men arrested following a protest against racial injustice that turned violent were discussed Friday during bond hearings.
Bryant Lamont Kemper, 38, was denied his request for bond, while 20-year-old Tykeim Michael Hurt was granted a $10,000 bond by General District Court Judge Stephanie Maddox. Hurt will remain in jail for a maximum of five days until prosecutors can make their case in an appeal.
Both men appeared in court through a live video feed from the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center, a common practice during the coronavirus pandemic.
Kemper is charged with conspiring to incite a riot, participating in an unlawful assembly, carrying a concealed weapon, concealed carry of a weapon by a felon and carrying a deadly weapon during a riot.
Hurt is charged with throwing a projectile into an occupied building, unlawful assembly and three counts of property damage, which all trace back to Sunday night.
Lynchburg Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Childress said officers with the Lynchburg Police Department were watching Kemper’s Facebook livestream of Sunday night’s events near Fifth & Federal Station. In the video, which was not played in court Friday, he said officers saw Kemper “assisting in the riot.”
“What he is doing is basically encouraging the conduct,” Childress said, referring to others throwing bricks and stones at two buildings in the area.
Protesters have been gathering regularly in Lynchburg and elsewhere in the U.S. since the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. A crowd gathered outside Fifth & Federal Station on Sunday night because of that and also because of a social media post from the restaurant in which it suggested it would offer its employees custom-made face masks displaying a racist image from Gov. Northam's medical school yearbook if Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr., who originally tweeted the face-mask idea, had them made.
Lynchburg police have said that as night fell, the protest turned violent, and officers responded to handle a "disorderly crowd" in the roadway, with protesters throwing rocks and assaulting officers.
Childress acknowledged Kemper didn’t throw any objects himself, but said the video records him saying, “Let them f--- that stuff up peacefully,” and “flush them out,” referring to people in Fifth & Federal Station the police have referred to as “militia.”
Chelsea Webster, who represented both men Friday, said Kemper was telling people to settle down and be peaceful on his live video.
In the video, which was not played in court, Childress said someone can be seen picking up a smoke canister that police threw. Kemper then instructs the person to throw the canister back at police, he said.
Childress said the canisters thrown by police Sunday were not tear gas or pepper gas canisters. Lynchburg police have said officers deployed a "chemical agent" during the protest, but Chief Ryan Zuidema refused to identify the agent when previously asked by reporters.
Warrants were obtained for Kemper’s arrest and officers were looking for him the following night around Miller Park to serve them, Childress said. They found him in a vehicle and asked him to come out, which he didn’t do.
“He didn’t give me the chance to get out,” Kemper said from the video feed before he was quieted.
Childress said officers saw Kemper reaching beside his seat for something before they removed him from the vehicle since he wasn’t complying with their orders.
Webster said Kemper was pinned to the ground by officers once taken out of the vehicle, which aggravated a previous back injury and has landed him in a wheelchair.
Police removed a set of brass knuckles from the vehicle, both attorneys said.
In deciding to deny Kemper bond, Maddox said she took into consideration his criminal history, which includes a violent felony charge of malicious wounding from 2008. She said a pretrial risk assessment, a document drawn up for defendants based on a variety of factors including a person's criminal history and living situation, created a presumption against bond that wasn’t overcome by evidence produced Friday.
Hurt’s charges of throwing a projectile into an occupied building, unlawful assembly and three counts of property damage all trace back to Sunday night’s events along 5th Street, Childress said. In video footage recorded that night, he said Hurt was identified by police as a man in a white hoodie who was throwing bricks and rocks at buildings as well as jumping on police cars.
Webster questioned how Hurt was identified in the videos “amidst the chaos” depicted, and asked for a secured bond between $1,500 and $3,000.
Maddox said Hurt’s pretrial risk assessment recommended release, but added that his criminal history as a juvenile was concerning. She granted him $10,000 bond on conditions that he be subject to random drug and alcohol screens and “not participate in any further public assemblies or protests,” even peaceful ones, while on bond. Maddox cited concern for citizen safety in her decision.
Childress will appeal that decision, but no appeal hearing date in Lynchburg Circuit Court has appeared in online court records yet.
LPD and other law enforcement agencies have arrested a total of eight people from the protest. The next hearings scheduled are preliminary hearings for Hurt and Kemper on Sept. 18.
On Wednesday, LPD announced arrests of two more people in relation to protests. Deputies with the Campbell County Sheriff's Office took a 14-year-old boy into custody Wednesday on charges of possessing a firearm as a felon, discharging a firearm in a public place and reckless handling of a firearm. His charges are in connection with the shootings near Miller Park on Monday night, LPD said in a news release.
Officers with LPD and U.S. Marshals arrested 29-year-old William Shanks, of Lynchburg, on Wednesday as well, the release states. His charges of threatening to bomb or damage a building, conspiring to incite a riot, injury to property or person in a riot, failing to disperse in a riot, rioting in connection with unlawful activity and two counts of destruction of property, relate to violence that broke out downtown Sunday night.
LPD also announced a new charge of felony incitement of a riot for 33-year-old Brian Lamont Davis, of Campbell County. He was first arrested and charged after Sunday night's violence and jail records indicated he made bond soon after. He was re-arrested Tuesday, LPD stated.
