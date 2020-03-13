Despite warnings large gatherings could help facilitate the spread of the coronavirus, several Lynchburg-area churches are moving ahead with plans to hold in-person worship services this weekend.
Tree of Life Ministries, which hosts about 3,000 worshipers every weekend, will hold Saturday night and Sunday morning services but is preparing to move the programming online, according to the Rev. Mike Dodson.
The church is asking congregants to refrain from physical contact with others and to make sure to wash their hands before attending. Dodson said the church is committed to reaching worshipers throughout the course of the pandemic, even if it means relying on live streams and social media.
“To me, worship is one of the most important things we do,” he said. “The word of God is the most powerful thing that we have at this time. It brings hope, it brings peace and it brings power.”
Thomas Road Baptist Church, one of the largest churches in Lynchburg, will hold Sunday services as scheduled. Worshipers who prefer to stay home, however, have the option of tuning into a live stream. In a statement issued Friday night, the church asked “only individuals who are healthy and who are not in high risk groups attend” and said its children’s and student ministry programs are canceled for Sunday.
In a message to congregants, Pastor Woody Torrence of the Forest-based Blue Ridge Community Church said the church will continue to hold events, care meetings and worship services throughout the weekend.
“As you all know, here at Blue Ridge we pray first, then we respond,” Torrence wrote. “So, we continue to pray for those impacted by this global pandemic, and for our response. We will do our best to keep the safety of our community as a high priority and communicate scheduling changes as fast as possible.”
Heritage Baptist Church and Family Life Church, which both see hundreds of worshippers every weekend, also will move forward with services.
No cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, have been confirmed locally. But Friday, the Virginia Department of Health announced the number of confirmed and presumptive cases had risen to 30.
Lindsey Cawood, the population health manager for the Central Virginia Health District, said the state has not directed private organizations to cancel gatherings. But she said worshippers should monitor updates from health officials to make a decision “that is best fit for themselves or their family.”
“The best prevention step is to avoid large crowds,” Cawood said. “Social distancing is maintaining a space of six feet or more from people. That’s how individuals can lower the risk of transmission.”
Holy Cross and St. Thomas More, Lynchburg’s two Catholic churches, have both taken steps to limit the spread of the virus, though Masses will continue. The Richmond Diocese has directed parishes across the state to cease the distribution of the “Precious Blood” during the Eucharist — when worshippers typically drink consecrated wine — and to remove holy water.
Monsignor Michael McCarron, St. Thomas More’s priest, said he will follow the direction of the diocese but will resist calls to cancel Mass.
“I don’t think the gatherings at church facilitate the spread of the virus,” McCarron said. “From my reading of things, we’ve gone beyond containment and are now in mitigation. I think the Eucharist is a very important part of spiritual life to get them through a crisis like this. I don’t see the benefit of canceling Mass when people need Mass the most.”
Some churches in the region have taken the unprecedented step of canceling services.
Following direction from the Virginia Conference of The United Methodist Church, all of the area United Methodist churches have canceled Sunday services scheduled for March 15 and March 22.
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church also has canceled services and events between March 15 and March 20, according to The Rev. Dennis Roberts.
“We have taken this step not out of fear, but out of genuine care and concern for those most vulnerable in the wider community and our congregation — those who are older; those of who have chronic health conditions; and, those who care for those who may be impacted by this virus or other illnesses,” Roberts said in an email.
Waymaker Church, which hosts services at Jefferson Forest High School in Bedford County, has canceled in-person Sunday services through March 29. In a video message Thursday, Lead Pastor Jon Dupin said services will still be hosted online.
Richard Chumney covers Liberty University for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5547.
