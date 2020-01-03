Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article. We offer readers 10 free articles every 30 days, and you have 0 remaining. Want more? Support local journalism and subscribe today with our special low introductory rate of $2.95/month.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article. We offer readers 10 free articles every 30 days, and you have 0 remaining. Want more? Support local journalism and subscribe today with our special low introductory rate of $2.95/month.
remaining of
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article. We offer readers 10 free articles every 30 days, and you have remaining. Want more? Support local journalism and subscribe today with our special low introductory rate of $2.95/month.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article. We offer readers 10 free articles every 30 days, and you have remaining. Want more? Support local journalism and subscribe today with our special low introductory rate of $2.95/month.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article. We offer readers 10 free articles every 30 days, and you have remaining. Want more? Support local journalism and subscribe today with our special low introductory rate of $2.95/month.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article. We offer readers 10 free articles every 30 days, and you have remaining. Want more? Support local journalism and subscribe today with our special low introductory rate of $2.95/month.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
If you are a current subscriber please click Get Started to activate your digital access. If not we ask that you purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
After weighing appeals from parents and former students, the Catholic Diocese of Richmond is standing by its original decision to close Holy Cross Regional Catholic School.
Bishop Barry Knestout made the announcement Thursday in a meeting with school officials and local pastors nearly two weeks after a group of parents privately urged him to reverse his decision to shutter the region’s only Catholic school, which is located on Langhorne Road in Lynchburg.
The announcement paves the way for the church to permanently close the 140-year-old institution in the spring.
“Given all the facts, and having received the input from the pastors, school administrative staff and school advisory board members, as well as the advice of my staff and others, the decision stands to close Holy Cross at the end of this school year,” Knestout said in a written statement.
At the time of the initial announcement in November, church officials pointed to declining enrollment at the school as the reason behind the closure. Since 2001, the student body has dwindled from 401 students to just 156.
The downturn has sapped tuition dollars. Over the last five years, Holy Cross saw annual operating losses ranging from $95,000 to $360,000, according to the church. Tuition for a 12th-grade student this year was $9,210.
Despite the financial challenges, supporters of the school urged the church to keep it open beyond the end of the academic year. In a nearly two-hour meeting in Richmond late last month, about a dozen parents and former students asked Knestout to approve plans to boost donations and increase enrollment.
Knestout agreed to consider the group’s proposal but ultimately decided that keeping the school open was not economically feasible. In a statement he described the school’s annual deficits as “unsustainable.”
In an email, Billy Wesley, a former Holy Cross student who helped lead the effort to save the school, said Knestout’s announcement left the group “disappointed and heartbroken.”
“We’ll continue to do everything we can to make this a fantastic year for the children,” Wesley, who chairs the school’s advisory board, said.
Some parents have discussed opening an independent Catholic school to replace the diocese-run Holy Cross. In a letter to congregants Thursday, Monsignor Michael McCarron, the pastor of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, said he believes the option may be viable.
“While the institution now passes, I am not convinced that Catholic education in Lynchburg is over,” McCarron said. “With the [bishop’s] cautious encouragement, I look forward to seeing if a new model can be brought to birth. Only our Lord Jesus and the gift of His Holy Spirit can know now.”
Photos: Holy Cross through the years
1966-03-19 Charity is name
1963-01-25 Holy Cross Ring Dance
1957 Holy cross site
1987-06-10 Holy Cross Debs
03071963 holy cross nuns.jpg
Holy Cross
1987-02-08 Holy Cross teacher
1987-02-08 holy Cross Mary Catherine
1987-01-16 Holy Cross clean sweep
1987-2-8 Holy cross prayer
1984-11-24 holy cross exterior
1923 Holy Cross grad.jpg
Mystery Picture Answer 2018-07-30 (copy)
Mystery Picture Answer 2019-02-18 (copy)
111958HolyCross.jpg
Monument Terrace 12
1985-10-05 Animal Blessing.jpg
1985-09-07-Holy Cross principal
1987-02-08 Holy Cross Cheerleaders
1987-06-08 Hly Cross Grad
1987-06-10 Holy Cross sister warehime
1991-12-02 Holy Cross first grade
1991-12-17 Holy Cross fans
Holy Cross students celebrate Catholic Schools Week
LNA 08262015 mary sherry 2
LNA 08262015 mary sherry 4
LNA 09232015 HOLY CROSS 04
Ash Wednesday 4
Holy Cross
Second-grade teacher is behind beloved tradition at Holy Cross
Coach John Laneve
Holy Cross donation
Holy Cross' class of 25 says farewell
Holy Cross names new head of school
Holy Cross softball is stronger with unusual Amherst array
LNA 11092017 Holy Cross Principal 03.JPG
1-12 girlsbball
1-23 emily hickey 1.jpg
2-8 bullet bill
2-25 ash wednesday 1.jpg
2-25 ash wednesday 2.jpg
3-7 holy cross 1.jpg
3-7 holy cross 2.jpg
4-11 Dovile Miliauskaite
4-16 lc rc softball 1.jpg
4-30 william campbell holy cross sb 1.jpg
4-30 william campbell holy cross sb 3.jpg
4-30 william campbell holy cross sb 4.jpg
05-31 Book Signing
5-1 holy cross lca softball 2.jpg
5-1 holy cross lca softball 3.jpg
6-6 grad
6-6 grad
6-6 grad
9-4 circus
9-4 circus
9-12 holy cross reading goals 1.jpg
10-04 Animal Blessing
10-7 ves-hc soccer.jpg
10-12 soccer
10-12 soccer
11-8 holy cross soccer 1.jpg
11-17 robotics
11-17 robotics
11-22 Thanksgiving play
11-22 Thanksgiving play
12-14 brie graham.jpg
20121121 Sherry Schemmel 077.jpg
20121121 Sherry Schemmel 093.jpg
20131010 Holy Cross LCA 416.jpg
20131010 Holy Cross LCA 446.jpg
20131010 Holy Cross LCA 477.jpg
20131010 Holy Cross LCA 560.jpg
20131015 Holy Cross Soccer 209.jpg
20131015 Holy Cross Soccer 260.jpg
20131015 Holy Cross Soccer 355.jpg
LNA 0130 holy cross 1.jpg
LNA 0130 holy cross 2.jpg
LNA 0405 kite day 1.jpg
LNA 0405 kite day 2.jpg
LNA 0731 coding camp 1.jpg
LNA 0906 HC fifties day 2.jpg
LNA 1108 holy cross soccer 1.jpg
LNA 1109 lego 1.jpg
LNA 1226 jiggie 6.jpg
LNA 08262015 mary sherry 1.JPG
LNA 08262015 mary sherry 3.JPG
LNA 08262015 mary sherry 4.JPG
-- VERTICAL GALLERY: HIDE TITLES, UP FONT SIZE --
Get breaking news emails
Richard Chumney covers Liberty University for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5547.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.