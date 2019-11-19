Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article. We offer readers 10 free articles every 30 days, and you have 0 remaining. Want more? Support local journalism and subscribe today with our special low introductory rate of $2.95/month.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article. We offer readers 10 free articles every 30 days, and you have 0 remaining. Want more? Support local journalism and subscribe today with our special low introductory rate of $2.95/month.
remaining of
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article. We offer readers 10 free articles every 30 days, and you have remaining. Want more? Support local journalism and subscribe today with our special low introductory rate of $2.95/month.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article. We offer readers 10 free articles every 30 days, and you have remaining. Want more? Support local journalism and subscribe today with our special low introductory rate of $2.95/month.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article. We offer readers 10 free articles every 30 days, and you have remaining. Want more? Support local journalism and subscribe today with our special low introductory rate of $2.95/month.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article. We offer readers 10 free articles every 30 days, and you have remaining. Want more? Support local journalism and subscribe today with our special low introductory rate of $2.95/month.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
If you are a current subscriber please click Get Started to activate your digital access. If not we ask that you purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Demolition of the former Sears building began Tuesday morning. Work will continue for the next three to four weeks, officials say. Once complete, construction will begin for a new sporting goods outfitter, which has not been announced yet.
Demolition of the former Sears building began Tuesday morning. Work will continue for the next three to four weeks, officials say. Once complete, construction will begin for a new sporting goods outfitter, which has not been announced yet.
Demolition of the former Sears building began Tuesday morning. Work will continue for the next three to four weeks, officials say. Once complete, construction will begin for a new sporting goods outfitter, which has not been announced yet.
Demolition of the former Sears building began Tuesday morning. Work will continue for the next three to four weeks, officials say. Once complete, construction will begin for a new sporting goods outfitter, which has not been announced yet.
Demolition of the former Sears building began Tuesday morning. Work will continue for the next three to four weeks, officials say. Once complete, construction will begin for a new sporting goods outfitter, which has not been announced yet.
Demolition of the former Sears building began Tuesday morning. Work will continue for the next three to four weeks, officials say. Once complete, construction will begin for a new sporting goods outfitter, which has not been announced yet.
Demolition of the 120,000-square-foot former Sears building at River Ridge mall began Tuesday and is expected to continue over the next three to four weeks.
The demolition will make way for a new big-box sporting goods retailer. The company's name has not been announced but officials say it should be as soon as a lease is signed.
Katie Farris, marketing manager of the mall, said the rest of the east end of the mall, where Sears formerly was located, will feature a number of big-box tenants in the future, including home and cosmetic retailers.
Inside and outside the mall, construction barricades have been put up to keep mall-goers safe and aware of the demolition.
Farris said there is signage to show drivers where they can and cannot park.
She said workers do not yet know how loud construction will be until they get further into the work, but there are a few plans in place to mitigate the noise as much as possible.
Sears closed in 2013, at which point Liberty University purchased the building to be used for LU Online as well as other offices for the school. LU Online began moving out of the building last month.
Mall officials are working toward a conceptual plan to redevelop the food court into what they call a "food hall" which will have a new look and feel, Farris said, with new floors, restaurants and a video wall.
She said renovations of the "Great Space" near American Eagle Outfitters and SeaQuest will be complete by Thanksgiving and will include a large Christmas tree, holiday events and a local bistro which will sell food as well as beer and wine.
Farris said she hopes the name of that bistro will be released soon.
She added the success of SeaQuest since opening last month has been phenomenal.
"SeaQuest is typically located in larger markets across the United States like Vegas and Denver but here in Lynchburg, SeaQuest is actually beating out those numbers in those larger markets," she said.
She said SeaQuest in Lynchburg is bringing in 12,000 families per month and has created jobs in the community.
"We're surprised every day, especially when school is out when we see lines of families and children waiting to get into SeaQuest," she said.
Farris said the mall redevelopment has four phases which will take place over the next few years and will finish with the former Macy's building being converted into a lifestyle center with a park that will host free movie nights, summer concerts and farmers markets.
From the archives: River Ridge mall
Opened in 1980, River Ridge mall has been a vital part of the Lynchburg and Central Virginia economy. We thought our readers would enjoy a glimpse at the history of the mall from our photo archives. You can use the comments section to make your memories part of the history of River Ridge mall.
1978-08-04 Mall site
1978 Mall site
1978-06-21 Mall rendering
1978-09-07 Mall grading
1980 Mall paving
1980 River Ridge mall
1980-08-01 Thalhimers
1980s Mall Christmas
1980s Santa's helpers
1980s Mall Christmas
1980s Mall Christmas
1981-02-26 Sears
1981-02-26 Models as mannequins
1990-09 Mall interior
1990-09 Mall interior
1990-09 Mall interior
1990-07-18 Montgomery Ward
1992-08-11 Mall remodeling
1992-08-11 Mall renovations
1993-12-21 Sisters at the mall
1993-12-21 Mall train ride
1994-03-08 Smoking at the mall
2011-12-26 Mall shoppers
2012-11 River Ridge mall
2014-07-08 Mall shoppers
2012-12-14 Tuba players
2015 - Empty store
2016-02-11 Residence Inn construction
2016-03-11 Mall
2017-01-04 Macy's
2017-01-04 Macy's
2018-03-17 Easter Bunny
2018-03-29 Kids Club
2018-03-29 Kids Club
2018-11-23 Christmas tree
2018-11-23 Christmas tree
2019-04-25 Avengers
River Ridge Carnival
River Ridge Carnival
River Ridge Carnival
River Ridge Carnival
SeaQuest 1
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Get breaking news emails
Rachael Smith covers local businesses and nonprofits. Reach her at (434) 385-5482.
G.W. Services Tin Roof Painting Make your old metal roofs look new again Interior & Exterior Painting. Shingle Roofs & Vinyl Siding - All Types of Repairs. 1-434-270-6239 ~ Greg Walton **MOST CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED**
"Touch of an Angel" is offering up to 24hr care to keep your loved ones home! From companion care to skilled care you'll be at ease knowing your loved one is in the hands of a trusted care provider. We have some great rates as well as references and letters of recommendation! Call (434420503…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.