In a recently filed court document, a suspect in a August triple homicide case was found mentally incompetent to stand trial.
Matthew Bernard, 18, who recently had an Oct. court hearing delayed because of his mental incompetence, was found by court order to be mentally incompetent, a court document shows.
Competency determines whether a defendant can understand the charges brought against him, and whether he can work with his defense attorneys on the case.
During Bernard’s Sept. 12 arraignment, Martin motioned for a competence and sanity evaluation, which was to be filed in court by this past Wednesday.
The document is a court order that states that Bernard must: "...be treated in an effort to restore him to competency."
It further states that he must be treated by qualified staff at the Commissioner of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.
If Bernard has not been restored to competency within 6 months from the commencement of his psychological treatment, his designee or the authority of his facility must send a report to the court stating whether they believe his sanity can be restored, the court order states.
Bernard faces multiple first-degree murder charges, in addition to related firearms charges. These charges are in the slayings of his mother, Joan Bernard, 62; his sister, Emily Bernard Bivens, 25; and her 14-month-old son, Cullen Bivens, at the family’s Keeling home Aug. 27.
The case made national headlines following a manhunt with more than 100 state and local police, that ended with him being arrested naked and drenched in mace. He required hospital care immediately after his arrest because he repeatedly banged his head against the cage inside a police car, authorities reported.
According to documents filed by Pittsylvania County investigators, he might have been “operating under religious motivation” on the day of the slayings. A youth pastor at the church the family regularly attended told investigators Bernard kept on his cellphone an audio diary of “his thoughts, what he had seen in dreams, visions, and things that he had heard from God.”
When reached for comment, Martin explained the significance of the court document.
"Early this month, as I stated in a previous press release, he was found to be not competent to stand trial at the present time and the case was put off for further review to January 16th," he said.
Martin went on to explain that he believes the document may be an earlier decision, that people have misinterpreted as a new decision.
"I haven't gotten that order yet, but I have confirmed that there is no new decision since the one early in the month," he said. "Courts often don't write down their rulings in official form until sometime later."
Efforts to reach Pittsylvania County Commonwealth Attorney, Bryan Haskins, were unsuccessful.
