The downtown Lynchburg event "Deck the Hills," planned for Saturday, has been canceled because of rain in the forecast.

A news release from the Downtown Lynchburg Association said a smaller tree-lighting ceremony still will take place from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Craddock Terry Hotel, 1312 Commerce St.  Santa Claus will be available for photos but will not read stories.

The event cancellation means the Jefferson Forest Cavalier Theatre, Heritage High School Marching Band and other groups will not perform Saturday.

The trolley still will run Saturday for Small Business Saturday but will not run Sunday.

Saturday's forecast calls for an 80% chance of precipitation turning to a 100% chance Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service. 

Get breaking news emails

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reach Busse at (434) 385-5534.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments