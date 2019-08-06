FOREST — A residential road in Bedford County will remain closed another three to four weeks while crews from the Virginia Department of Transportation repair damages caused when a drainage pipe washed out from underneath a road following heavy rains last week.
VDOT spokesman Jason Bond on Tuesday said the heavy rainfall Aug. 1 “completely overwhelmed” a culvert running underneath a portion of Lake Vista Drive in Forest, washing part of a drainage pipe down a stream and causing a partial road collapse.
“That caused the drainage system to fail and caused a lot of water to get backed up,” Bond said. “It also washed away a lot of the material surrounding the pipe.”
Bond said crews closed the road Friday and started repairs Monday.
“Crews started removing the section of pipe that was left underneath the road,” Bond said. “We will make repairs as fast as we can.”
A culvert is a structure that allows water to flow under a road or trail. Bond said the culvert’s drainage pipe under the road previously was damaged by floodwaters caused by the rainstorms in August 2018, which also caused flooding in some of the neighborhood’s homes.
“A section of the pipe had to be removed after it was damaged by storms last year,” Bond said. “That just caused it to get overwhelmed after the rains last week.”
Bond said VDOT plans to replace the damaged pipe and install concrete headwalls, which function as retaining walls to protect against erosion and as a means to divert the flow of water.
“That will help the water go where we need it to,” Bond said. “That should help prevent this from happening again.”
Bond said the estimated cost of repairs is between $120,000 and $180,000. VDOT anticipates only minimal traffic problems due to the road’s closure because Lake Vista Drive is accessible from both Cottontown and Graves Mill roads, he said.
“We are installing pumps now to get the standing water out of the area,” Bond said. “Crews can’t begin work until we get that area dried out a bit so we estimate it will be three to four weeks before work is completed.”
Lake Vista Drive resident Jessica Newmark said officials with VDOT were aware of the damaged drainage pipe before the road collapsed last week.
“We have been calling VDOT since 2017 because that pipe was corroded and needed to be replaced,” Newmark said. “Last Thursday, it completely failed and caused extensive flooding again.”
Newmark said because VDOT — which is responsible for the maintenance of the road and drainage pipes — did not address the issue in 2017, the drainage system failed during the heavy rains in August 2018.
“We got extensive flood damage in 2018 and now the lower level of my home has flooded again,” she said. “Every time we would call to ask someone at VDOT about why it wasn’t being repaired they would give us the same excuse that they had to wait for the Department of Environmental Quality to come out and inspect it.”
Bond said VDOT officials knew about the damage to the drainage pipe after last year’s storms but plans to replace it were “hindered.”
“It’s my understanding that there was a holdup due to some utilities that were located nearby,” Bond said.
Newmark said the damage done in her neighborhood last week could have been prevented if the state had addressed the repairs last year.
“This could have been avoided if they had come out when we told them about the problem,” Newmark said. “It’s sad that the only time the state acts quickly is when there is an emergency. That’s what we have here now.”