On Christmas morning, Daily Bread in Downtown Lynchburg was full of volunteers moved by the holiday spirit.
By 9 a.m. Wednesday, a handful of people were standing outside Daily Bread chatting, smiling and wishing each other a Merry Christmas. On the other side of the glass doors, long tables surrounded by chairs were set up, ready for hungry residents. Volunteers and workers at Daily Bread at 721 Clay Street were cooking ham, turkey, macaroni and cheese, and other holiday foods. Dessert trays were set out displaying an assortment of holiday treats for those with a sweet tooth. Janice Colmore, who guessed she has been volunteering at Daily Bread for over 20 years, said this year the nonprofit organization was flooded with volunteers eager to help on Christmas Day.
"There are suppose to be around 13 today. We still have people calling this year for next year," Colmore said.
Colmore said Daily Bread, which has been open since 1982, always has a Christmas meal for anyone who may need one as well as goody bags for children and adults to take with them.
"The first Christmas dinner we did had over 300 people," Colmore said.
Colmore said when they first decided to serve meals on Christmas Day, Daily Bread was one of the only organizations in Lynchburg that did so. Now, with other nonprofits and churches in the community offering holiday meals to residents who may need one, people have more options. Although numbers aren't as high as 300, Colmore said they still expected to hit triple digits on Wednesday.
By 10 a.m., more volunteers were signing in. The tables were dressed in red table clothes under candy-cane decorated toppers. Among the volunteers who helped was Lynchburg Chief of Police Ryan Zuidema, his wife Jena, their two sons Connor and Jackson, 17 and 14 respectively, and their family friend Jill. Zuidema said for this is the first year they have volunteered time on Christmas to serve at Daily Bread and to them, giving back is important.
"We wanted to take the opportunity to give back and come on a day some people may otherwise not have family or people to be around," Zuidema said.
Zuidema said his family traditions includes the typical getting up early and opening gifts and Jena chimed in that they usually have a more low-key Christmas Day. Zuidema said each year they try to find a way to give back to the community, especially when trying to instill the value of service in his sons.
"I think it's important they see and recognize not everyone has the benefits they do. It's important to look out for other folks in the community that aren't as fortunate," Zuidema said.
Zuidema and his family helped to put silverware on the tables before the main event: serving the food, according to the police chief.
"It's important we all recognize we all have something we can give back to the community. Whether it's here at Daily Bread or elsewhere, volunteerism is important and everyone can help make Lynchburg a great place to live, work, and play," Zuidema said.
As other volunteers put on their aprons and got ready for the crowd, Sabrina Gausch, a Bedford resident, made the trek over on Wednesday to be a part of it.
"It is a bit of a drive. This is my second day [volunteering] at Daily Bread," Gausch said.
For Gausch, helping others benefits her.
"I am basically going through some tough times myself and wanted to get out of my own head and be here to help others going through a tough time," Gausch said.
Gausch said she especially likes volunteering at Daily Bread because the style of service, where the volunteers bring the food to those at the table, is unique.
"It's not cafeteria style, so it brings a specialness and dignity to those who may spend the rest of the day not feeling so special," Gausch said.
On Christmas Eve this year, 100 individuals received a meal and the numbers were expected to be just as high Wednesday.
"We expect a little over 100 people today maybe," Colmore said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.