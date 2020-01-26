Angela Mibus leaned toward an open car window in the parking lot of the Templeton Senior Center in Lynchburg and handed a Styrofoam box to the driver, who received the container with thanks.
Piled high with chicken, potatoes, veggies and bread, it is one of thousands of free meals being distributed throughout the community by Lynchburg Daily Bread every month.
Bundled against the cold in a pink jacket and red leather gloves, Mibus waved at the car as it pulled away from the outreach site and rounded the corner, tail lights disappearing from view. Angela and her husband, Manfred Mibus, have been volunteering with Daily Bread for a year — just two of the more than 500 volunteers who give their time to the nonprofit that serves meals to the hungry and homeless in the community and now has 14 outreach sites dotting Lynchburg and its surrounding counties.
On Thursday morning, Daily Bread was set up in the parking lot of its newest outreach site. Though this is only their second week at Templeton, they plan to be there every Thursday at 11 a.m. indefinitely. About half a dozen cars cruised through the lot of the senior center during the 30 minute window to take a free hot meal or a bag of fruits and vegetables, offered via a drive-through service for a meal to go or dine in at the center.
Lynchburg Daily Bread has provided free meals from its commercial kitchens in downtown Lynchburg for 37 years.
Its meals outreach program began in 2013, and has since spread throughout central Virginia — including Appomattox, Altavista, Bedford, Madison Heights and Pamplin. Lynchburg Daily Bread Executive Director Tracey Dixon, who helped distribute the meals at the Templeton Center on Thursday, said the program serves about 5,000 meals every month across all 14 sites.
Different outreach sites are available around the community Monday through Friday, and on any given day, Daily Bread will stop at one to three sites. At crowded locations, such as Altavista, they can provide as many as 140 meals in 15 minutes.
The meals are prepared by volunteers at the Daily Bread headquarters on Clay Street with food donated by Kroger, Food Lion and Fresh Market.
"This is a country with so much excess. And all of this food, unsold food, would have been headed for the landfill," Dixon said. "We believe it’s very much the right thing to do to get it to people in need."
With low income neighborhoods skirting the senior center off Old Forest Road and Linkhorne Drive, it is a location accessible to many Lynchburg residents who need the additional support.
"We’re open to more locations," Dixon said. "If there is a place where people are hungry, we would like to know about it.”
Though the meals outreach is available to everyone, Dixon said the majority of those served are seniors in the community. Many seniors are facing a fixed income, and some have grandchildren in their care. Dixon said seniors needing assistance is a rising trend in both the city and surrounding counties.
"More and more seniors are having trouble making ends meet," Dixon said. "A lot of seniors don't want to ask for assistance, not applying for food stamps, not going to social services, but when they can anonymously line up and get some help with food, they are willing to do that."
Recreation Specialist Paula Kepel, with Lynchburg Parks and Recreation, recognized this need at the Templeton Senior Center, and reached out to Daily Bread for assistance. Since so many of the seniors are new to the Lynchburg community, said Kepel, this service is more crucial than ever.
Facing retirement or the death of a spouse, they move to Lynchburg to be closer to family or children, but find themselves isolated, struggling to get by on a fixed income, without peers and often with grandchildren in tow.
Kepel said the structure of the outreach site allows for senior citizens to get a hearty, free meal and stick around to socialize inside the center, nourishing both empty stomachs and a desire for companionship.
Retired themselves, Angela Mibus said she and her husband have been volunteering in the community for the last five years. After first moving to Lynchburg from Germany in 1972, they spent decades taking in international students, and Manfred Mibus spent ten years working for Habitat for Humanity.
They ring bells in the winter for The Salvation Army, and come at least once per week to lend a hand at Daily Bread. Angela Mibus said they wanted to see what good they could do in the community. Though it is only a few hours per week from her and her husband, Dixon said volunteers such as the Mibus' are the "lifeblood" of the nonprofit.
Volunteer hours totaled 15,455 in 2019, said Dixon, the value of that time totaling more than half a million dollars.
Having recently opened a meals outreach site in Rustburg, and another at the Hillcrest Apartments in Lynchburg, Dixon said they will continue expanding as long as they have food available.
Leaning against the Daily Bread van doors, outreach driver William Judge Browning was prepping to head out to two other locations with Dixon on Thursday morning.
Browning said he has visited every outreach site at this point, and has always been met with gratitude. To offer fresh produce, bread and a healthy meal is essential to the community, Browning said.
"At least once a week, people can get something good to eat at the outreach sites," Browning said. "People line up and they count on us. For sure, they count on us."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.