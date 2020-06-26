Central Virginia Community College announced this week it will offer a new 80-hour apartment maintenance technician program in the college’s Workforce Solutions division through a partnership with the National Apartment Association Education Institute. 

The program will cover the basics of electrical wiring, plumbing, HVAC, appliance maintenance, general construction, painting and repairs using both online class sessions and hands-on learning labs with social distancing, the release said. 

Students will be eligible to take the Certificate for Apartment Maintenance Technician exam after completing the program.

For more information about the program, contact the CVCC Workforce Solutions division at (434) 832-7607. 

Jamey Cross covers education. Reach her at (434) 385-5532.

